2C2P partners with M-PAY to deliver advanced payment technology for SPA

This partnership will offer SPA’s customers in Việt Nam a secure and diverse range of payment options when booking flights online, with other Asian markets, including China, Malaysia, India, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand, in the pipeline.

Developed by Sun Group, SPA aims to become a game-changer in Asia’s aviation landscape, offering direct connectivity between idyllic Phú Quốc and major cities in Việt Nam and abroad.

Through this partnership with 2C2P, M-PAY will provide SPA with a smart payment orchestration solution for airlines, Payment Air Controller (PACO), offering a comprehensive selection of methods at checkout. These range from cards and wallets (e.g. Alipay, Line Pay, Octopus, Touch ’n Go, WeChat Pay), to QR payments (e.g. PayNow, PromptPay) and direct debit (e.g. Korea Cyber Payment), catering to the diverse payment preferences of travellers in Asia.

With a single API integration, SPA can dynamically route payments with ease to various acquirers. The system is built with smart retry logic to maximise cost efficiency, which is crucial to SPA’s route expansion strategy. PACO is also compliant with the industry’s highest payment card data security standards (PCI DSS Level 1-certified), giving customers peace of mind when completing transactions. It is also integrated with leading global distribution systems such as Amadeus and Sabre to accelerate SPA’s expansion strategy.

Travel to Southeast Asia is growing, with revenue increasing by 18% year-on-year to USD 860 million, according to the latest 2H 2025 Strategy & Investment Outlook Report by Velocity Ventures in partnership with Pear Anderson. Việt Nam continues to be the region’s top performer, with international arrivals in March 46% above 2019 levels.

However, airlines seeking to capitalise on this growth opportunity may face challenges such as limited payment options, fraud and complex reconciliation processes.

According to an IDC Infobrief commissioned by 2C2P and Antom in 2025, Việt Nam is projected to see strong growth across all digital payments for e-commerce by 2028. As an airline solutions expert, 2C2P helps airlines like SPA navigate these complexities by leveraging its extensive technical capabilities and deep understanding of industry needs.

“Today’s travellers expect instant and localised booking experiences. As the go-to solutions provider for airlines operating into and within Asia, we are excited to partner with M-PAY and SPA to introduce Phú Quốc Island to more Vietnamese and Asian travellers,” said Worachat Luxkanalode, CEO-elect of 2C2P.

Nguyễn Mạnh Quân, CEO of Sun PhuQuoc Airways, added: “We are delighted to partner with M-PAY and 2C2P to enhance convenience and accessibility for our customers across Việt Nam and Asia. As SPA expands from Phú Quốc to key destinations in the region, seamless and localised payment experiences are essential to making travel easier and more intuitive.

This collaboration is a key part of our commitment to delivering a connected ‘resort-in-the-sky’ journey. Together with our partners, we look forward to contributing to a better customer experience and greater accessibility across the region.”

SPA is the first airline in Việt Nam to be named after an island, symbolising its deep connection with Phú Quốc – one of Asia’s leading resort destinations. As a full-service airline within the Sun Group ecosystem, SPA pioneers the “resort-in-the-sky” concept, offering a refined and seamless travel experience from take-off.

With a growing network connecting major economic and tourism hubs in Việt Nam and internationally to Phú Quốc, SPA goes beyond transportation to become an integral part of Sun Group’s premium travel ecosystem. Supported by a modern fleet and five-star service standards, the airline is committed to safety, comfort and attentive service, delivering inspiring journeys while contributing to the global positioning of Phú Quốc on the aviation and tourism map.

2C2P is Southeast Asia’s leading payments platform, empowering businesses of all sizes to securely accept and make payments through a single point of integration. Its extensive network spans online, mobile and offline channels, including over 600,000 alternative payment locations, enabling enterprises to reach customers or recipients anywhere.

In Việt Nam, 2C2P is a licensed technology partner to M-PAY, an intermediary payment services provider. 2C2P is part of the Southeast Asia arm of Ant International’s Antom, a world-leading merchant payment and digitisation services provider.

Headquartered in Singapore, 2C2P is the go-to payment gateway for airlines operating into and within Asia, supporting over 20 regional airlines and nine national airlines with its tailored airline payment orchestration solution.

M-Pay is an intermediary payment services provider operating in Việt Nam. M-Pay was established in 2008 under Business Registration No. 0101505695. In 2016, it received its licence from the State Bank of Việt Nam to provide intermediary payment services, including: (a) electronic payment gateway services; (b) support services for authorised collection and disbursement; and (c) e-wallet services. These services are delivered online or through other methods in accordance with regulations and M-Pay company policies.