TCP Group emphasises youth’s key role in ensuring future water security

What motivated TCP Group to partner with the Central Committee of the Vietnam National Union of Students in this three-year project?

Arjaree Suwangool: Amid rapid urbanization, the increasingly visible impacts of climate change, and growing pressure from rising water demand, water security has become one of the most critical global challenges, including in Vietnam. Water is not only fundamental to public health, livelihoods, and production activities, but also directly influences the long-term sustainable development of local communities and nations.

For this reason, protecting water resources cannot be the responsibility of any single organization, country, or generation. It requires the collective engagement of society as a whole, with young people playing a pioneering and leading role, as they will shape future lifestyles, behaviors, and development norms.

Guided by the Corporate Purpose of “Energizing A Better World For All”, TCP Group in general, and TCP Vietnam in particular, firmly believes that the most sustainable source of positive energy comes from people, especially from the sense of responsibility, creativity, and commitment of younger generations. This belief is precisely why TCP chose to partner with the Vietnam National Union of Students (VNUS) and the Vietnam Student Support and Development Center (VSDS) to implement the project “Raising Awareness and Community Action for Water Conservation”, with the ambition of delivering meaningful and lasting impact for the community.

2/ How will TCP Group and TCP Vietnam support the project throughout its implementation?

Arjaree Suwangool: TCP Group has has implemented numerous initiatives related to water conservation and efficient water use, considering water stewardship as one of the key pillars in its ESG-oriented sustainability strategy, working with local and international partners. These experiences, approaches, and standards provide a solid foundation for TCP Vietnam to inherit, adapt, and implement in alignment with Vietnam’s specific context and practical needs.

Building on this foundation, TCP Vietnam serves as the entity that translates the Group’s strategic direction into concrete actions, closely connected with communities, schools, and localities. We clearly define our role not merely as a sponsor, but as a long-term strategic partner accompanying the project throughout its entire lifecycle, from program design and implementation to impact monitoring and evaluation.

Beyond financial contributions, TCP Vietnam aims to act as a bridge and further as a facilitator of collaboration, between the Group’s sustainability mindset and the creativity and pioneering spirit of Vietnamese students and youth. Through the project, we work with partners to promote practical initiatives initiated and led by young people, while also nurturing and supporting technology-based solutions and water circularity models developed by students, contributing to the restoration, regeneration, and efficient use of water resources.

In 2026, the program is expected to roll out a diverse range of activities nationwide. Specialized workshops will be organized for students, followed by the formation of “Green Warriors” teams to directly implement clean-up activities, focusing on areas at high risk of water pollution such as ponds, canals, lakes, and rivers at the local level.

In parallel, the project will launch an online running challenge within the framework of the Vietnam University Games (VUG), aiming to attract broad youth participation. Through community engagement and collective momentum, contributions from TCP will be amplified to install water filtration systems in schools, helping deliver safe, standard-quality water to students, teachers, and school staff, while encouraging a more active and sustainable lifestyle among young people.

Through these efforts, TCP Group and TCP Vietnam, together with partners, aspire to build a deep-rooted and far-reaching youth network for clean water, capable of generating positive and long-lasting social impact.

3/ What does TCP Vietnam hope to achieve by empowering young people through this project?

Arjaree Suwangool: Through the implementation of various community programmes such as “The Noble Youth”, “Light of Vietnam Perseverance”, “Community Sport Yard – Energizing Vietnamese Youth”, “Workers’ Youth Festival”, and “TCP – Journey for a Greener Vietnam”, we have clearly observed that youth are the force with the greatest capacity for influence and mobilisation. They are dynamic, creative, adaptable, and willing to experiment with new approaches. When young people take action, they inspire the broader community to act alongside them.

With this project, TCP Group does not aim solely to transfer knowledge, but to create space and empower young people to directly initiate and lead water conservation models within schools and local communities. We hope the project will serve as a launchpad for students to fully realise their pioneering role, gradually shaping a new generation at the forefront of water protection, a resource that is becoming increasingly vital to Vietnam’s sustainable future.

Thank you very much for these insightful reflections.