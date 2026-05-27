Việt Nam teams up with CNN International Commercial to promote tourism worldwide

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) will continue their tourism promotion strategy in the new phase, as agreed at a recent meeting in Hà Nội between Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Phan Tâm and CNNIC Executive Vice President Phil Nelson.

According to the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism, CNN has been an effective partner in recent years, helping showcase Việt Nam’s culture, people, cuisine and diverse local experiences at international forums and events, and across its media platforms.

The partnership aligns with the spirit of Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW of the Politburo on developing Vietnamese culture, which prioritises stronger international promotion, deeper integration, and the building of cultural and tourism brands to enhance the nation’s soft power.

Telling Việt Nam’s story through cuisine and culture

Described as a “master storyteller,” CNN is expected to amplify Việt Nam’s image through immersive programmes highlighting culture, cuisine, people and the country’s transition towards green growth, Tâm said, noting that such content is seen as more impactful and far-reaching than traditional advertising formats.

With CNN’s strong presence in key international markets, the two sides should roll out targeted campaigns and tailor-made media products, he suggested, adding Việt Nam is particularly keen to promote its cuisine linked to intangible cultural heritage, with content to be featured on CNN Travel.

Nelson said he was impressed by Việt Nam’s rich history and cultural depth, as well as destinations such as Hội An, Đà Nẵng, Đà Lạt and Hà Nội. Each location, he noted, offers unique and compelling stories that deserve wider international recognition.

Therefore, he expressed a desire to continue close cooperation with the ministry to tell Việt Nam’s story in a compelling, fresh and distinctive way, saying CNN’s capability to produce cinematic-quality visual content could help elevate Việt Nam’s landscapes and destinations.

Việt Nam boasts strong potential across multiple tourism segments, including cultural and culinary tourism, golf, luxury resorts and film-related destinations. However, Nelson stressed that the key lies in effectively communicating these strengths to the right target audiences, particularly high-end travelers.

He also highly valued Việt Nam’s efforts to promote its cuisine in collaboration with the Michelin Guide, noting that globally recognised dishes such as phở and bánh mì are powerful entry points to attract international visitors. With the broader ecosystem of Warner Bros. Discovery, including Food Network, there is strong potential for expanded culinary promotion across multiple platforms, he said.

New cooperation roadmap

CNN is also expanding its international events portfolio through its Global Perspectives series, which brings together policymakers, business leaders and international experts to discuss major topics such as tourism, artificial intelligence, culture and the arts. In the coming period, CNN will organise similar activities in Việt Nam or coordinate efforts to bring international speakers, content and standards to events hosted by Việt Nam.

To advance the next phase of cooperation, Tâm proposed a unified KPI framework to measure campaign effectiveness, expanded training and personnel exchanges to strengthen media and storytelling capacity, and building an integrated communication model bringing together the ministry, CNN, localities and tourism businesses to optimise resources and ensure consistent national branding.

Welcoming the proposals, Nelson said standardised KPIs will enable more precise audience targeting. He affirmed CNN’s readiness to provide technical support for Việt Nam in developing content across fast-growing digital platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

He also underscored the potential for cooperation in promoting culture and festivals, saying that Việt Nam's tangible and intangible cultural heritage recognised by UNESCO could be more strongly showcased across CNN’s global platforms.

Beyond tourism, Nelson suggested expanding cooperation into investment promotion, leveraging CNN’s data analytics capabilities to better understand audience segments and design tailored content strategies.

He reaffirmed CNN’s commitment to accompanying Việt Nam in its international tourism promotion efforts. — VNA/VNS