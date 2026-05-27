New HCM City festival to support children in special circumstances

HCM CITY — Over 900 children in special circumstances, including disadvantaged children, orphans and children with disabilities in HCM City’s Region 1 (the former HCM City) participated in the first-ever HCM City Children's Festival on May 26.

The event at the Children's Cultural House was organised by the city Department of Health to provide participants with a place to play and celebrate International Children's Day (June 1).

They also gave each a gift worth VNĐ600,000.

Trần Ngọc Triệu, deputy director of the Department of Health, said in recent years his department has prioritised the physical and mental well-being of children, especially those in special circumstances.

He said the festival aims to bring joy, ease burdens and inspire children in special circumstances.

He also called on businesses, departments and benefactors to join hands in supporting them, ensuring that no child is left behind.

The event will continue on May 29 and June 1 at the Rạch Dừa Ward Social Work and Protection Centre in HCM City’s Region 3 (former Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province) and the Bình Dương Social Work Centre and - the Child Protection Fund in the city’s region 2 (former Bình Dương Province).

There are around 32,000 children identified as being in special circumstances in the new HCM City, after its expansion to merge with Bình Dương Province and Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province.

In December 2025, the city People's Council adopted Resolution No. 80/2025/NQ-HĐND on support policies for children in special circumstances, which includes an allocation of VNĐ570 billion for 2026 to support them. — VNS