Artbook released to tell story of a 'superman' overcoming life challenges

HÀ NỘI — A secret but interesting world of a boy with cerebral palsy (CP) is revealed through an art book entitled Siêu Nhân Bay Qua Sàn Nhà (Superman Flies over the Floor), launched recently in Hà Nội.

The launch was part of the "For the Smiles' Return" event held to raise community awareness about disadvantaged children, especially those with CP.

At the ByNow Station exhibition, visitors were introduced to the journey and effort children put in growing up and reaching their own success.

In addition to a space where children with CP and their parents could play and chat, the event also featured an area introducing organisations that support children with disabilities, showing their quiet dedication to caring for and assisting these children.

The exhibition created an invisible thread, helping the community understand that every child with a disability possesses a hidden strength, and needs an inclusive environment to shine.

The highlight was the launch of the art book by co-writers Bùi Mạnh Hà and Lê Thị Minh Nguyệt with illustrations by Funtikid and published by Hà Nội Publishing House.

The book was inspired by the true story of Hà, a father whose child has CP. In his view, a "superhero" was not associated with extraordinary abilities but symbolised the willpower of young children who must strive many times harder to perform normal daily activities.

The stories, from the boy’s first days swimming in the "house of water" – mother's womb – to his struggles after entering the world, are told in the voice of the boy himself, Little Mark.

Mark was warm and safe in the womb. He was excitedly welcomed at birth, even if he was slightly different from his twin sister.

For children like Mark, the floor was not just a place to play, but also a familiar space associated with the difficulties of daily life.

Spreading empathy

Through the refined and modern artwork of artists at Funtikid, the "escape from the floor" challenge of superhero Mark emerged as a hymn to courage.

Authors Hà and Nguyệt skillfully transformed the pain while having treatment in hospitals and physical therapy sessions into colourful experiences. The image of "superman" does not carry a supernatural meaning, but rather celebrated the resilience of children who must use 200 per cent of their strength to perform the most ordinary actions.

They also conveyed the message that love and perseverance could help these children overcome their insecurities and reach the empathy of the community.

The event also included a panel discussion, "ByNow - From Lifestyle to Media", that attracted the attention of professionals and social activists.

They shared about the role of the media in building a positive, equal and humane image for people with disabilities.

Speaking at the book launch on May 24, Hà said the philosophy of "ByNow", or being happy now, was the guiding principle his family had chosen in their parenting journey. He believed happiness was not about waiting for everything to become perfect, but about learning to live fully in the present despite life’s many challenges.

“Through the power of respectful communication, we will all work together to build a fair ‘railway’ where no superhero is left behind simply because they have a different way of moving or growing," said Hà, vice chairman of the Việt Nam Association of Families of Children with Cerebral Palsy.

"The ByNow philosophy is the key. We don’t wait until our children are perfectly healthy to allow ourselves to be happy. We choose to be happy right now, alongside their imperfections, because it is precisely these imperfections that teach us to love more fully than ever before.”

The organising board said thousands of books would be presented to families with children with CP, hearing impairment and other disabilities nationwide.

The authors revealed their plans to adapt the work into a stage play, produce an online short film, and continue releasing more books exploring the perspectives of family members with disabilities, thereby continuing their journey of connecting, healing, and spreading empathy in the community. — VNS