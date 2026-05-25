Hà Nội circus, school turn Hoàn Kiếm Lake into open-air stage

HÀ NỘI — A community art show, co-hosted by the Hà Nội Circus and Variety Arts Theatre and Nguyễn Đình Chiểu secondary school, drew crowds to Octagon House near Hoàn Kiếm Lake on May 24 evening, blending circus and traditional music in the heart of the capital.

Within the open space of the Hoàn Kiếm Lake pedestrian area, professional circus acts, magic and comedy routines shared the spotlight with a traditional orchestra playing Vietnamese folk pieces Lý Cây Đa (Ode to the Banyan Tree) and Trống Cơm (Listen to the Drums), alongside a violin rendition of Viết Tiếp Câu Chuyện Hòa Bình (Keep Writing the Story of Peace) performed by teachers and students.

Vương Thanh Sơn, the show’s coordinator, said the troupe delivered a line-up of standout acts spanning magic circus, juggling, acrobatics, dog performances and comedy.

Many in the crowd expressed first-time excitement at experiencing traditional circus arts, Sơn said. Performances infused with Vietnamese identity, such as traditional instrumental ensembles and artistic circus pieces, drew enthusiastic applause, including from foreign spectators. The response, he added, is fueling efforts to bring live performance even closer to the public.

Audience members said the intimacy of the “Weekend Music” show set it apart. With virtually no barrier between performers and onlookers, and music freed from enclosed halls, every melody was met with open, genuine emotion, capturing the spirit of a public-oriented cultural event.

Such community show signals that Hà Nội is steadily realising its cultural development strategy through engaged, socially rooted activities. Culture is moving beyond symbolism into everyday life, lifting residents’ spiritual well-being and sharpening the appeal of the capital’s public spaces.

The regular maintenance of community art stages also underscores the city’s push to build a wholesome, humane and culturally distinctive environment. — VNA/VNS