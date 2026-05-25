Ninh Bình tourism week 2026 opens with spectacular celebration of heritage through the ages

NINH BÌNH — The northern province of Ninh Bình on the evening of May 23 officially launched its signature tourism week under the theme of a journey through heritage across the ages, marking the start of a series of large-scale cultural and tourism activities.

The opening ceremony was attended by National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Thanh. It featured nearly 200 artists and performers. Throughout the evening programme, audiences were taken on an immersive artistic journey celebrating the rich cultural heritage and historical legacy of Ninh Bình.

Opening the event, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ninh Bình People’s Committee Trần Song Tùng highlighted the special significance of the programme, noting that it contributes to the implementation of the provincial Party Committee’s strategy for developing the cultural and tourism industries through 2030, with a vision to 2045.

The strategy aims to transform the province into Việt Nam’s leading centre for heritage, ecological, cultural and religious tourism, while also establishing the province as a venue for major national and international events.

Through a wide range of cultural and artistic activities, alongside distinctive tourism products, Ninh Bình hopes to offer visitors a vibrant and diverse experience where tradition and modernity blend harmoniously, and where heritage is preserved and revitalised through creativity and innovation, the local leader said.

He also noted that the programme has become an annual cultural and tourism event with a distinctive identity, held at what is widely regarded as the most beautiful time of the year in the locality, when the rice fields of Tam Cốc are covered in a brilliant golden hue during the harvest season. — VNA/VNS



