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Spectacular dance fusion show comes to Việt Nam

May 25, 2026 - 07:55
Blending acrobatics, gymnastics, breaking, hip-hop, contemporary dance and ballet, Hervé Koubi's Ce que le jour doit à la nuit will be introduced in Việt Nam next month.
What the Day Owes to the Night by Hervé Koubi will be performed by 14 dancers. Photo Nathalie Sternalski

HÀ NỘI — One of the major works of choreographer Hervé Koubi Ce que le jour doit à la nuit (What the Day Owes to the Night) will be performed in major cities in Việt Nam from June 17 to 21.

Blending acrobatics, gymnastics, breaking, hip-hop, contemporary dance and ballet, the piece unfolds through a spectacular physical vocabulary that is at once powerful, virtuosic and deeply poetic.

The dancers push the limits of the body while maintaining remarkable precision and striking visual beauty.

The project draws inspiration from the novel of the same name by Yasmina Khadra, as well as the choreographer’s personal journey to reconnect with his Algerian roots. Through this, the work explores themes of identity, memory and cultural encounters.

On stage, 14 dancers – most of them from hip-hop and urban dance backgrounds – transform the raw energy of the streets into a collective performance of rare intensity. Influenced by the aesthetics of oriental painting and Islamic architecture, the choreography creates stage images that are both spectacular and meditative.

The performance will be performed at the Huế Festival on June 17, at HCM City's Bến Thành Theatre on June 19 and in Hà Nội's Youth Theatre on June 21. Ticket information at ticketbox.vn. — VNS

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