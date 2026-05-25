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Over 400 participants join "Green Day in Gia Lai 2026" to promote sustainable living

May 25, 2026 - 07:58
Held in response to World Environment Day (June 5) and World Oceans Day (June 8), the community festival aims to spread the spirit of "green living," connect practical environmental actions, and promote local sustainable development.
SPOGOMI QUY NHON 2026, a trash-picking and sorting competition based on a popular Japanese model, help clean Quy Hoa beach.

GIA LAI - More than 400 participants, including students, individuals, organisations, businesses, and environmental enthusiasts across Gia Lai Province, gathered for Green Day in Gia Lai 2026.

This marks the fifth edition of the annual event organised by the International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE).

Held in response to World Environment Day (June 5) and World Oceans Day (June 8), the community festival aims to spread the spirit of "green living," connect practical environmental actions, and promote local sustainable development.

By focusing on relatable activities that are easy to apply in daily life, the event raises awareness about current environmental issues. It also equips the younger generation with environmental knowledge and practical skills through creative, educational, and highly interactive experiences.

The event raises awareness about current environmental issues.

Several highlight activities took place during the event, creating a vibrant, friendly, and cohesive community atmosphere.

SPOGOMI QUY NHON 2026 featured a trash-picking and sorting competition based on a popular Japanese model. The contest attracted a large number of young people, contributing to the cleaning of Quy Hoa beach while raising awareness about waste classification and fostering a practical spirit of environmental action.

"Waste-to-Toy Design" competition created a creative playground for students and parents that integrates STEM education. By crafting toys from recycled materials, participants honed their technical thinking and teamwork skills while gaining a deeper understanding of product lifecycles.

The event featured a variety of engaging activities.

"Green Innovation" competition encouraged participants to upcycle waste and discarded materials into creative products. The initiative aims to reduce waste, promote a green lifestyle, and foster sustainable development while enhancing creative thinking and the practical application of recycled materials.

"Bringing Water to the Village" game helped children understand the vital importance of protecting and sustainably using water. Through a water-transportation simulation, children learned coordination, balance, and how to minimise water loss, thereby forming habits of thriftiness, responsibility, and cooperation in protecting the community’s "flow of life."

"Bringing Water to the Village" game helped children understand the vital importance of protecting and sustainably using water. Photos courtesy of ICISE

"Treasure Hunt" game provided environmental knowledge in a visual and dynamic way through puzzles and teamwork. It helped participants sharpen their observation and problem-solving skills while raising environmental awareness in the spirit of "learning through play."

In addition, the event featured a variety of engaging activities such as coconut leaf origami, "Fun Recycling" workshop, the "Green Space – Green Products" exhibition, and a "Secret Crossword" game. Collectively, these efforts successfully spread the message of green living and enhanced environmental consciousness among the public. VNS

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