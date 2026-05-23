Winners of Key Medical Opinion Leaders Awards revealed

HCM CITY — The first Key Medical Opinion Leaders Awards were conferred on doctors, healthcare professionals and enterprises at a ceremony in HCM City on May 22.

The KMOLs Awards, organised by Tuổi Trẻ (Youth) newspaper, honoured 20 doctors, medical professionals and enterprises that persistently disseminate medical knowledge and raise community awareness about healthcare through short videos, articles, and communication campaigns.

The awards featured individual and collective categories.

In the individual category, the winners of KMOLs Awards include Assoc. Prof. Dr. Lê Đình Thanh, director of Thống Nhất Hospital; Assoc. Prof. Dr. Hoàng Thị Diễm Tuyết, director of Hùng Vương Hospital; Dr. Nguyễn Thanh Hùng, director of Đà Nẵng Oncology Hospital; Assoc. Prof. Dr. Đào Xuân Cơ, director of Bạch Mai Hospital; and Đỗ Thị Nam Phương, head of Communication Centre at University Medical Centre HCM City.

In the collective category, the awards were granted to SAFI Service JSC, the vaccination centre of Nhân Dân Gia Định Hospital, the general department of Eye Hospital, the obstetrics department of Việt Nam – Cuba Đồng Hới Friendship Hospital, the communication department of 108 Military Central Hospital , Vinmec Healthcare System, Bạch Mai Hospital, the movement disorders unit of University Medical Centre HCM City, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vũ Mạnh Cường, director of the National Centre for Health Education and Communication, said in the context of the spread of false information on social media, it was a crucial task of medical professionals to provide correct information and guide people to have accurate knowledge, attitudes, and behaviours regarding healthcare and disease prevention.

He hoped that through the awards programme, more doctors would become media ambassadors to help people have accurate knowledge to better care for their health.

Trần Xuân Toàn, deputy Editor-in-Chief of Tuổi Trẻ newspaper, said after more than seven months since its launch, the awards programme received 130 nominations from hospitals, medical facilities, universities, experts, medical staff, and healthcare organisations nationwide.

Applications were evaluated based on various criteria such as content value, social impact, humanitarian aspect, reach, creativity, and effectiveness of digital communication, he said.

From short videos on TikTok and YouTube to community media campaigns, many individuals and teams have contributed to bringing medical knowledge closer to the public through creative and humane approaches, according to the organiser. —VNS