American fine art photographer showcases his surreal works in HCM City

HCM CITY — American photographer Tom Hricko launched his solo photography exhibition on Saturday at Noirfoto Gallery in HCM City, featuring 17 black-and-white photographs that showcase the artist's alternative perspective on familiar objects and structures.

The exhibition titled Inscape demonstrates Hricko's photographic techniques in arranging light and shadow upon objects and structures, superimposing multiple image layers within a single piece to create surreal photographs.

The photographs explore various themes, including City Landscape, which depicts architectural structures in Phnom Penh; Wat Phu Champasak, capturing the ancient spaces of Wat Phu temple complex in Laos’s Champasak Province with moss-covered rocks and ancient trees; and Shift and Weave, featuring artworks with multiple superimposed image layers within a single piece, depicting diverse subjects.

Austin Player, an American photographer, said it was a beautiful exhibition and these artworks are fine art to him. He enjoys Hricko's portfolio and currently owns three of the artist's works.

Tom Hricko, born in 1946, is an American fine art photographer and photography educator who has spent over half a decade dedicated to his artistic practice. He has worked and lived in many countries like the United States, Cambodia, Laos and Việt Nam. His experiences in those countries have provided a source of inspiration for the creation of his artworks.

The exhibition is curated by Hương Mi Lê and will run until June 14. — VNS