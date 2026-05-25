Long Thành International Airport to elevate tourism in Đồng Nai

ĐỒNG NAI — Đồng Nai City has been urged to maximise the use of aviation infrastructure, build a connected service chain and develop new products to attract tourists when Long Thành International Airport becomes operational, experts said.

Speaking at a seminar held on May 20, Phạm Hương Sơn, Chairman of Đồng Nai City Tourism Association, said: “When Long Thành Airport becomes operational, the city’s tourism industry will have a great opportunity to make a breakthrough. However, there are many challenges regarding infrastructure, service quality, and the development of tourism products.”

“The city is experiencing many changes in infrastructure, economy, and urbanisation. This requires the tourism industry to transform itself to adapt to the new opportunities.”

Lê Trường Sơn, deputy chairman of Đồng Nai City People’s Committee, said the city’s tourism industry has not yet developed to its full potential and advantages.

Two famous products in Đồng Nai are Biên Hoà ceramics and Tân Triều pomelo, which are very distinctive, but their potential has not been fully exploited, Sơn said.

The city has Đồng Nai River flowing through many localities, but a tourism route along the river has not yet been developed to create connections and promote unique products, he said.

He requested the city’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism to develop tourism products and to advise the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee on a new resolution on the development of tourism in Đồng Nai to make this sector a key economic driver for the city.

At the seminar, experts from travel businesses and tourism associations argued that Đồng Nai City needs to quickly plan tourism development linked to Long Thành Airport and develop products that connect with HCM City and neighbouring provinces.

Although Đồng Nai City possesses significant advantages in forests, rivers, lakes, unique products, and MICE tourism, its exploitation remains fragmented.

The city lacks high-end hotels and international-standard services to accommodate long-stay tourists.

Vũ Thế Bình, Chairman of the Việt Nam Tourism Association, said that Long Thành International Airport will become a driving force for the development of tourism and services and the local economy in the future.

When the airport is put into operation with an expected passenger volume of hundreds of millions per year, the area surrounding the airport needs to be developed comprehensively with amenities serving tourists such as entertainment, food and beverage services, healthcare, shopping, and accommodation, Bình said.

Located in the centre of the Southeast region, Đồng Nai City has a vital transportation network, especially the Long Thành International Airport project, which is expected to be operational in the near future. — VNS