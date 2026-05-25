Art exchange strengthens Việt Nam-Thailand cultural ties

BANGKOK — The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand on May 24 organised an art exchange programme bringing together painters from both countries to deepen friendship and promote cultural diplomacy.

The event, part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Thailand, offered an opportunity for Vietnamese and Thai artists to showcase the beauty of their respective countries through painting, while exchanging views on artistic styles and creative techniques.

The programme also highlighted cultural similarities and unique identities of each nation, while encouraging cooperation in arts education, training and professional development.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Bangkok, Đào Thị Liên Hương, head of the Việt Nam Fine Arts and Cultural Diplomacy Mobilisation Committee, said the Vietnamese delegation included five painters presenting 11 artworks by well-known artists.

She expressed her hope that the paintings would not only help decorate the Vietnamese Embassy, but also contribute to strengthening ties between Vietnamese and Thai artists on the occasion of the two countries’ 50 years of diplomatic relations.

Through the collection, Vietnamese artists introduced cultural and natural heritage highlights, including the áo dài, the Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long, Thầy Pagoda and the mountainous landscapes of Hà Giang Province, reflecting their pride in Việt Nam’s heritage. Meanwhile, Thai artists presented works exploring diverse themes ranging from female empowerment and inner emotions to concerns over the growing influence of robots.

Thai art collector Tira Vanichtheeranont, owner of the 333 Gallery specialising in Thai and Vietnamese art, said he was delighted to attend for the first time an art exchange event organised by the Vietnamese Embassy.

Having visited Việt Nam many times and collected Vietnamese and Thai artworks for over 15 years, he praised Ambassador Phạm Việt Hùng’s idea of having artists from both countries create paintings together and voiced hope for more cultural exchanges in the future.

In a warm and open atmosphere, artists from Việt Nam and Thailand collaborated on paintings depicting the landscapes and people of the two nations. Hương also expressed her hope that more joint exhibitions and cultural exchanges would be organised to further connect the two cultures through art. — VNA/VNS