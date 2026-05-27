HBSO presents ballet Cinderella at Opera House this weekend

HCM CITY — The HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will present Cinderella, an enchanting ballet composed by Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev, at the Sài Gòn Opera House on May 30 and 31.

The ballet was choreographed exclusively for HBSO by renowned Norwegian choreographer Johanne Jakhelln, who also worked with the troupe to stage The Nutcracker, Coppélia and Swan Lake.

The production premiered at the Opera House in 2013 and immediately became one of the most popular ballets in recent years.

The work, based on the folk tale Cinderella, recreates a fairy tale, a poetic world imbued with artistic and humanitarian values.

The story is about a young woman named Cinderella who lives with her wicked stepmother and stepsister. Believing her life would always be miserable, Cinderella is fortunate to enter a magical world where her Fairy Godmother miraculously transforms her life.

For the upcoming performance, the ballet will be restaged by Nguyễn Phúc Hùng, general director in charge of HBSO's programmes.

Hùng, a graduate of the Fontys Dance Academy in the Netherlands, has choreographed several contemporary works, including Chạm Tay Vào Quá Khứ (Touching the Past), Đi Qua Tình Yêu (Gone Through Love) and Hoàng Hôn (Sunset).

Young ballet dancer La Mẫn Nhi will perform Cinderella.

Nhi began studying dance at the HCM City School of Dance when she was 9. After graduation, she joined HBSO in 2015.

Nhi has performed in several ballets and contemporary dance shows, such as Giselle, Carmen, The Nutcracker, Chạm Tay Vào Quá Khứ and Rite of Spring. She won a silver medal at the National Contest for Talented Dancers in 2023.

The ballet will feature Đặng Minh Hiền as the stepmother, Lê Tuấn Anh as Prince Charming, and La Mẫn Nhi in the title role, alongside Japanese Chika Tatsumi, a soloist of the neo-classical and contemporary dance company Arabesque Việt Nam, together with soloists and dancers from HBSO Ballet.

The performance of Cinderella will begin at 8pm at 7 Lam Sơn Square in Sài Gòn Ward. Tickets can be purchased at ticketbox.vn. — VNS