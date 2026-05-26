New film to portray pilot’s legacy of courage and patriotism

HÀ NỘI — The extraordinary life and combat journey of heroic pilot Nguyễn Thành Trung – a pivotal figure in the liberation of south Việt Nam and the reunification of the nation – is set to be immortalised on the big screen in a new feature film.

Titled Vùng Trời Lửa (Flaming Skies) and directed by Lê Thanh Sơn, the film is slated for release on Reunification Day, April 30, 2027. According to its producer, Bluebells Studio, this marks the first time the air force and the lives of Vietnamese military pilots are depicted with such authenticity and grandeur on the big screen.

Vùng Trời Lửa draws inspiration from the legendary journey of Trung (also known as Năm Chung), who carved unforgettable moments in history with the bombing of Independence Palace and the daring raid on Tân Sơn Nhất Airport. Beyond the fiery battles in the skies, the film is envisioned as a stirring epic of patriotism, courage and the indomitable spirit of the pilots who fought to protect the nation’s airspace.

Trung was born Đinh Khắc Chung in 1947 in the southern province of Bến Tre, now Vĩnh Long Province. He was once a pilot in the Republic of Việt Nam Air Force, which was backed by the US, while at the same time secretly serving the revolutionary forces for many years.

On April 8, 1975, he flew an F-5E fighter jet to bomb the Independence Palace in Sài Gòn (now HCM City) – an event that sent shockwaves across the nation. After completing the mission, he flew to liberated territory and officially joined the revolutionary air force.

Following the restoration of peace, he continued to serve in the Việt Nam People’s Air Force, rising to the rank of colonel and being honoured with the title Hero of the People’s Armed Forces. In 1990, Colonel Trung transitioned to civil aviation with Vietnam Airlines, becoming the first Vietnamese pilot to fly wide-body aircraft such as the Boeing 767 and 777. He remained with the airlines until 2017, retiring at the age of 70.

With its release set for April 30, Vùng Trời Lửa is expected to join the race of historical films alongside Mật Mã Đông Dương (Indochina Code) and Nữ Biệt Động Sài Gòn (Sài Gòn Female Commando).

Sơn was born in 1977 and studied film directing at the HCM City University of Theatre and Cinema. He rose to prominence through feature films, including Bẫy Rồng (Clash), Em Chưa 18 (Jailbait), Móng Vuốt (Claws) and Báu Vật Trời Cho (Heaven’s Treasure).

Of these, Báu Vật Trời Cho is his most recent work, released during Lunar New Year 2026. The film achieved remarkable success, surpassing VNĐ100 billion (US$3.8 million) in box office revenue after just 18 days in theatres, and ultimately closing with a total of over VNĐ103 billion ($3.9 million). — VNS