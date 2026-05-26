Vietnamese travellers opt for less-explored destinations this summer

HCM CITY — Vietnamese tourists are favouring lesser-explored beach, mountain, and cultural destinations for their upcoming summer holidays, digital travel platform Agoda said.

Agoda has unveiled the top emerging destinations among Vietnamese travellers for the forthcoming summer travel season, based on accommodation search data showcasing a growing interest in these areas.

Vũ Ngọc Lâm, country director, Vietnam, Agoda, said: “Vietnamese travellers are showing a growing interest in destinations that feel fresh, meaningful and easier to personalise. This mid-year travel season, we are seeing rising attention for places that combine nature, culture and a sense of discovery, from island escapes to cultural hubs and cooler highland retreats. At Agoda, we are delighted to help travelers explore these emerging destinations with a wide range of stays, flights and activities that make trip planning simple and flexible.”

At the forefront of the emerging domestic destinations is Lý Sơn, an island in central Quảng Ngãi Province, which has shown a significant year-on-year increase in interest in 2026 compared to the previous year.

Known for its clear waters, breathtaking landscapes, coral reefs, and peaceful ambiance, Lý Sơn is becoming an attractive alternative for travellers seeking quieter alternatives to more popular island destinations like Phú Quốc, Phú Quý, and Vĩnh Hy.

Similarly, Ninh Bình has experienced a notable rise in search popularity, driven by its diverse mix of natural beauty, historical heritage, and cultural attractions.

Iconic sites such as Hoa Lư and Tam Cốc – Bích Động continue to captivate visitors with their limestone karsts, caves, and meandering rivers, while the province's rich cultural and spiritual offerings enrich the overall visitor experience.

With the UNESCO-recognised Tràng An Landscape Complex and an array of historical sites, Ninh Binh appeals to travellers seeking both natural and cultural exploration.

Mai Châu, situated in Phú Thọ Province, is also garnering increased interest as a mountainous retreat that is accessible yet less crowded. Offering picturesque rice terraces, ethnic cultures, traditional stilt houses, and a laid-back rural atmosphere, Mai Châu provides an appealing alternative to busier highland destinations like Sapa. Its proximity to Hà Nội makes it a convenient option for short getaways and leisurely travel experiences.

A newcomer on the list, Kon Von Kle, also known as Măng Đen, points to the growing interest in the Central Highlands as travelers seek cooler climates and nature-centric getaways.

Positioned as a peaceful sanctuary away from the hustle and bustle of cities, Măng Đen is renowned for its pine forests, stunning mountain scenery, and unhurried pace. This inclusion in Agoda’s data suggests a growing openness among Vietnamese travellers towards lesser-known highland destinations that offer fresh air, natural beauty, and a spirit of exploration.

In addition, Tây Ninh has emerged as another appealing destination, bolstered by the province's increasing tourism activities in recent years. With attractions like Bà Đen Mountain, spiritual and cultural sites, and eco-tourism experiences, Tây Ninh is becoming a notable choice for travellers from southern Việt Nam, seeking quick and enriching getaways due to its proximity to HCM City.

Outbound travel: new overseas favourites enter the radar

Looking beyond domestic travel, Agoda’s data indicates a rising interest among Vietnamese travellers in international destinations for their mid-year excursions.

Cebu, the Philippine island, has witnessed a significant surge in travel interest owing to its stunning beaches, diving spots, island-hopping opportunities, and access to the wider Filipino archipelago, attracting travellers seeking extended tropical escapes within the region.

Moreover, other fresh entrants on the list underscore a growing appetite for new international experiences: Kaohsiung, Taiwan showcases a distinct side of Taiwan beyond Taipei, with scenic harbour views, vibrant night markets, art scenes, and easy access to southern Taiwan’s coastal and cultural attractions.

Barcelona, Spain stands out as an attractive long-haul destination for travelers enchanted by its architectural wonders, Mediterranean culture, and football legacy, while Fujikawaguchiko, Japan beckons those seeking serene lakeside accommodations and breathtaking views of Mount Fuji away from the major cities.

Furthermore, Istanbul, Türkiye, has garnered increasing interest among Vietnamese travelers due to its rich historical and cultural experiences spanning different continents. Türkiye's recent efforts to promote tourism among Vietnamese visitors, combined with easier e-visa access, are poised to make destinations like Istanbul more accessible for summer getaways. — VNS