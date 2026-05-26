Front leader extends greetings to Muslim community on Raya Eidil Adha

HÀ NỘI — President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bùi Thị Minh Hoài on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to Muslim dignitaries, officials and followers across Việt Nam on the occasion of Raya Eidil Adha 1448 AH, 2026.

In the message, Hoài extended her warmest greetings to the Muslim community as they are celebrating Raya Eidil Adha in an atmosphere of solidarity and joy, alongside nationwide celebrations marking the success of the 14th National Party Congress, the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, and the 11th National Congress of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front for the 2026–2031 tenure.

She noted that over the past year, Việt Nam has continued to achieve significant progress, laying a solid foundation for entering a new era of national development.

Despite numerous opportunities and challenges, under the sound leadership of the Party, the decisive governance of the Government, the support of the National Assembly and the active participation of people from all walks of life, including the Muslim community, the country has recorded major achievements in socio-economic development, national defence and security, social welfare and improvements in people’s living standards, while further enhancing its international standing and prestige.

The Việt Nam Fatherland Front highly appreciated and commended the positive contributions made by the Muslim community to the country’s overall achievements, she wrote.

Hoài expressed her confidence that Muslim representative boards, mosque management boards, dignitaries, officials and followers throughout Việt Nam would continue to uphold solidarity and actively participate in patriotic emulation movements and campaigns launched by the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, particularly those related to new-style rural development, civilised urban areas, environmental protection, climate change response, gratitude activities, charity and social welfare.

The Front leader stressed that these efforts will contribute to fulfilling national development goals and tasks for 2026 and beyond, helping to build an increasingly prosperous, civilised and happy Việt Nam.

The official concluded the message by wishing all Muslim followers in Việt Nam to enjoy a joyful, peaceful and successful Raya Eidil Adha and New Year. — VNA/VNS