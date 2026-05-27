Exhibition remembers a giant of Vietnamese music

HÀ NỘI — The musical legacy of composer Thanh Tùng, a towering figure in modern Vietnamese music, is being brought to life in an ongoing exhibition in Hà Nội that celebrates both his enduring influence and creative spirit.

The exhibition, Legacy of Love, organised by his family to mark the 10th anniversary of his passing (2016–2026), aims to preserve and promote the spiritual values and musical heritage he left for generations of Vietnamese audiences.

Thanh Tùng played a pioneering role in reshaping the nation’s musical landscape, blending classical traditions with contemporary pop. His compositions were central to defining Vietnamese popular music from the 1980s through the early 2000s.

His work carried a romantic and elegant quality while remaining distinctly modern. By harmonising the beauty of poetry with the sensibilities of popular music, he created love songs that have stood the test of time.

Over more than half a century of composing, Thanh Tùng produced a series of beloved songs, including Một Mình (Alone), Hoa Tím Ngoài Sân (Purple Flowers in the Yard), Giọt Nắng Bên Thềm (Sunlight on the Veranda), Lời Tỏ Tình Của Mùa Xuân (A Spring Love Confession), Chuyện Tình Của Biển (Love Story of the Sea) and Ngôi Sao Cô Đơn (A Lonely Star). These melodies have become part of the collective memory of Vietnamese music lovers across generations.

Beyond songwriting, he was a versatile artist who excelled as a producer, arranger, orchestra conductor and film music composer.

Memories through music

The exhibition showcases more than 100 photographs, handwritten scores, rare documents and other memorabilia being unveiled for the first time from the composer’s private family archive. It also includes contributions from friends, fellow artists, collectors and admirers of Thanh Tùng’s music in Việt Nam and abroad.

According to his daughter Bạch Dương, preparing the exhibition was like retracing fragments of memory about her father’s life and career. She said that although he left behind a vast collection of materials, they had never been fully organised, prompting the family to meet with many people to gather additional stories and information.

The exhibition space is arranged as a chronological journey through his life and work, from his years of study at the Pyongyang Conservatory in North Korea to the vibrant period of artistic activity that followed his return to Việt Nam.

A highlight is the audio-visual section, which recreates the musical atmosphere of past decades with cassette tapes, vinyl records, CDs, archival recordings and film soundtracks composed by Thanh Tùng.

In addition, dozens of his representative songs from the 1970s to the 1990s have been digitised, allowing visitors to enjoy them directly through personal headphones.

Through the event, the family also introduces the Thanh Tùng Foundation, a project dedicated to archiving, preserving and developing his musical legacy and the humanistic values he left behind.

The free-entry exhibition Legacy of Love runs at Exhibition House, 16 Ngô Quyền Street, until June 8.

Following this, further tribute activities will be held, including a music programme on Hoàn Kiếm pedestrian street on May 29 and a concert on June 28 at the National Convention Centre featuring a line-up of renowned singers and a symphony orchestra. — VNS