Top leader leaves Hà Nội for official visit to Thailand

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm, accompanied by his spouse Ngô Phương Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, left Hà Nội on May 27 for a three-day official visit to Thailand at the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his spouse.

Members of the delegation include Nguyễn Duy Ngọc, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and head of the its Organisation Commission; Trịnh Văn Quyết, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation; Nguyễn Thanh Nghị, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for Policies and Strategies; General Phan Văn Giang, Politburo member, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence; General Lương Tam Quang, Politburo member and Minister of Public Security; Lê Hoài Trung, Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Trần Đức Thắng, Politburo member and Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee.

Also on the trip are ministers, members of the Party Central Committee, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phạm Việt Hùng. — VNA/VNS