Việt Nam consistently treasures ties with traditional African friends: minister

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung held separate phone talks with Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs Ahmed Attaf and Namibian Minister of International Relations and Trade Selma Ashipala-Musavyi on Tuesday to discuss measures to strengthen Việt Nam's cooperation with the African countries.

The Algerian and Namibian ministers congratulated Trung on his reappointment as Việt Nam's Minister of Foreign Affairs, approved by the 16th National Assembly.

On behalf of the Vietnamese Government and people, Trung extended Eid al-Adha greetings to Attaf and the people of Algeria, affirming that despite geographical distance, Việt Nam and Algeria remain closely linked by shared historical experiences and common aspirations for peace, national independence and prosperity.

He reiterated that Việt Nam consistently attaches importance to its relations with traditional friends in countries, including Algeria, and wishes to work with Algeria to promote bilateral cooperation in a substantive and effective manner across all fields.

The two ministers expressed satisfaction with the positive development of bilateral ties, particularly since the two countries upgraded their relationship to a Strategic Partnership in November 2025. They agreed to closely coordinate to prepare for upcoming high-level visits and effectively implement cooperation initiatives within the framework of the Việt Nam–Algeria Strategic Partnership.

Regarding investment and energy cooperation, Trung proposed that the two sides effectively implement the agreements between the Petrovietnam Exploration Production Corporation (PVEP) and Algeria’s national oil and gas company Sonatrach. He also called on Algeria to continue facilitating PVEP’s operations in the North African country.

In agriculture, the two ministers welcomed concrete steps taken by relevant agencies to implement the commitments made by high-ranking leaders of both countries. They agreed to promote the planned visit to Việt Nam by Algeria’s Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Fisheries in 2026 to create new momentum for bilateral agricultural cooperation.

Attaf affirmed that based on the long-standing historical bonds between the two nations, Algeria will continue promoting cooperation with Việt Nam, especially in investment, energy, agriculture, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

He also praised the outcomes of recent delegation exchanges, reaffirming Algeria’s priority to bilateral cooperation with Việt Nam as well as its support for the latter at multilateral forums.

During his talks with Namibian Minister Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, Trung recalled the time-honoured solidarity between the two peoples, rooted in relations between the South West African People's Organisation (SWAPO) and the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

He proposed that the two sides further strengthen political trust through mutual visits and meetings at all levels. Highlighting similarities in geographical conditions and development visions, he suggested that the countries identify appropriate mechanisms and measures to further expand cooperation in potential areas such as trade, investment and economic development.

Trung also called on Namibia to support Việt Nam's efforts to negotiate a free trade agreement with the Southern African Customs Union (SACU).

For her part, Ashipala-Musavyi expressed her pleasure at holding her first telephone conversation with Trung and reaffirmed Namibia’s commitment to its traditional friendship with Việt Nam.

Praising Việt Nam's development achievements, she expressed her hope that the two countries will step up discussions to boost trade and strengthen ties in agriculture, fisheries, logistics and manufacturing.

The two ministers also exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual concern.

Trung stressed that amid growing global and regional uncertainties, Việt Nam and traditional partners such as Algeria and Namibia should increase exchanges, share viewpoints on international issues of common interests, and enhance coordination in such issues as ocean governance, sustainable development and marine ecosystem conservation, while continuing mutual support at multilateral forums, particularly the UN, the African Union and the Non-Aligned Movement. — VNA/VNS