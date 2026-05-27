PM orders implementation of activities for 2026 anti-drug action month

HÀ NỘI — The Prime Minister has issued an official directive to ministers, heads of agencies serving on the national committee for AIDS, drug and prostitution prevention and control, and chairpersons of provincial and municipal People's Committees on the implementation of activities marking this year’s anti-drug action month.

Under the directive, the Ministry of Public Security was tasked with advising the Government and the PM on the nationwide rollout of the campaign from June 1 to 30, launching a peak crackdown on drug-related crime, and conducting guidance, inspections and monitoring.

The ministry will also coordinate with the Hà Nội People's Committee to organise central-level activities, including a public rally, community running events, a special artistic programme, exhibitions, digital communication campaigns and activities marking the day of remembrance for victims of drugs.

The Ministry of National Defence was instructed to direct border guard and coast guard forces to strengthen efforts to combat and prevent drug trafficking along border areas, at border gates and in maritime zones.

The Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment were asked to intensify oversight of lawful activities involving narcotic substances, and to promptly detect and strictly handle violations of relevant laws.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education and Training, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Ministry of Science and Technology are expected to step up anti-drug education and awareness campaigns in schools.

The Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were directed to enhance legal awareness programmes and encourage the involvement of community leaders, religious dignitaries and local residents in drug prevention efforts.

The Government leader also assigned the State Bank of Vietnam to direct the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies to effectively implement credit programmes for former drug users, helping them access vocational training, employment opportunities and social reintegration support.

He called on the Supreme People's Procuracy and the Supreme People's Court to accelerate the prosecution and trial of major drug-related cases, while organising high-profile hearings to serve educational and deterrent purposes.

In addition, the PM urged the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, as well as media organisations, to step up public communications on drug prevention and control in conjunction with the movement promoting public participation in safeguarding national security and the building of drug-free communes, wards and special zones.

Provincial and municipal authorities were instructed to develop implementation plans suited to local conditions and to organise coordinated response activities throughout the campaign. — VNA/VNS