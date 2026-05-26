Foreign suspects arrested near Cambodia border over fatal shooting in HCM City: Police

HÀ NỘI — Police in HCM City have arrested two foreign nationals accused of carrying out a deadly shooting that killed one Australian citizen and seriously injured another outside a restaurant in the city downtown last week.

At a press briefing held on Tuesday morning to offer more details about the case that has drawn widespread public attention over the shocking audacity, HCM City's police said the two suspects, identified as Vaa Vaa, 27, and Tafia Steve, 23, both Samoan nationals, were captured while hiding near the Việt Nam–Cambodia border after a large-scale manhunt involving multiple police units.

Vaa Vaa was identified as the one who directly fired the weapon, while Tafia Steve was the accomplice, according to the police.

The shooting in question took place at around 10.10pm on May 21 outside the Cee’f seafood restaurant on Trương Định Street in Bến Thành Ward, according to the police.

The victims were Lemalu Lorenzo Tovia, born in 2001, who died at the scene after being shot twice, and Sauni Sam, born in 1999, who suffered serious injuries and remains under treatment. Both victims were Australian nationals.

Authorities said the suspects used military-grade firearms and fled immediately after the attack.

The shooting was captured on a CCTV nearby and clips of it have been shared widely on social media in the days after.

Nguyễn Thành Hưng, deputy director of the HCM City Police Department, said investigators used surveillance measures and the city police command centre’s digital mapping system to trace the suspects’ movements and escape route.

Police said the pair had admitted to the crimes.

The two men entered Việt Nam through Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City on May 14 and spent several days monitoring the victims’ movements before carrying out the attack. Initial testimony indicated the suspects acted under instructions from an individual based overseas.

Authorities said the suspects opened fire with three shots as the victims and their friends were leaving the restaurant following a dinner gathering on the evening of the shooting.

The two men were arrested less than 72 hours later near the Cambodian border and transferred back to HCM City for investigation. Police described the suspects as highly dangerous and said they were prepared to resist arrest.

Investigators have issued emergency detention orders against the two Samoan suspects on murder charges.

Police have also detained Vietnamese citizen Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa, 24, a resident of the southern province of Tây Ninh, along with seven other Vietnamese nationals, for allegedly helping the suspects evade capture and failing to report the crime. Nghĩa reportedly worked as a passenger transport driver on the HCM City–Tây Ninh route.

Lieutenant General Mai Hoàng, director of the HCM City Police, said authorities would deal strictly with all lawbreakers operating within Vietnamese territory.

Hoàng also expressed gratitude and acknowledged the contributions and support of professional units, local police forces, and leaders of the Ministry of Public Security; the support from local Party committees and authorities; and especially the role of the people who have accompanied and provided much important information to help achieve high results.

He also urged media outlets to coordinate closely with investigators when publishing information related to ongoing cases, warning that the early release of suspect images had complicated the manhunt. — VNS