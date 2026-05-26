Việt Nam named among global top 10 steel producers for first time

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has, for the first time, broken into the world’s top 10 crude steel producers, marking a major milestone for its fast-growing steel industry, according to the World Steel Association (Worldsteel).

In April, Việt Nam’s crude steel output was estimated at 2.1 million tonnes, up 4 per cent year-on-year. With this result, Việt Nam surpassed Italy to secure a place among the top 10 global producers.

In the first four months, Việt Nam produced 8.5 million tonnes of crude steel, representing an increase of 8.4 per cent from the same period last year. According to Worldsteel, the country’s steel sector has expanded rapidly in both scale and product range.

In the early 2000s, domestic producers largely depended on imported billets for producing construction steel. Since 2010, the industry has made significant strides toward self-sufficiency, now capable of producing a full spectrum of steel products serving mechanical engineering, shipbuilding, energy, and defence industry.

Large-scale and modern steel complexes have been put into operation, notably the Hoà Phát Dung Quất Iron and Steel Integrated Complex of Hoà Phát Group, which leads in manufacturing high-quality and specialised steel products, including engineering steel, tyre cord steel, welding wire, spring steel, crane steel, prestressed steel, and even rail steel for high-speed railways.

In 2023, Việt Nam ranked 12th globally in crude steel production with 20 million tonnes. By 2025, output had risen to 24.6 million tonnes, making it the largest producer in Southeast Asia and 11th worldwide. Hoà Phát Group accounted for the largest share, producing 11 million tonnes, or 44.7 per cent of the total.

In 2026, Hoà Phát Group’s crude steel output is projected to exceed 14 million tonnes, up 30 per cent from 2025, further reinforcing Việt Nam’s position among the globe’s leading steel-producing nations. — VNS