Vietnam Grand Sale 2026 to run nationwide in July

HÀ NỘI — The first Vietnam Grand Sale in 2026 will take place from July 1-31 nationwide, aiming to stimulate domestic consumption and support economic growth.

The annual event is expected to attract broad participation from businesses across sectors through a combination of traditional trade promotion activities and e-commerce initiatives, according to a decision by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

During the programme, enterprises will roll out a variety of promotional campaigns, allowing consumers to access quality goods and services at reasonable prices. The initiative is also intended to raise public awareness of Vietnamese products and services through communication campaigns on mass media platforms.

Alongside promotional activities, the programme will feature fairs, exhibitions, product showcases, and traditional local festivals, helping promote regional products and cultural values while attracting tourists.

According to the organising board, the maximum discount level for promotional products and services will be allowed up to 100 per cent.

To ensure effective implementation of the programme, the ministry has assigned specific responsibilities to its subordinate agencies. Accordingly, the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency will coordinate communication and promotional activities, while providing guidance and support for businesses registering promotional campaigns in line with regulations.

The agency will also coordinate with the Agency for Domestic Market Management and Development, local Departments of Industry and Trade, and relevant units to monitor, inspect, and handle violations related to promotional activities.

Meanwhile, the Agency for Domestic Market Management and Development will work with local authorities and market surveillance forces to detect and address violations such as smuggling, counterfeit goods, products of unknown origin, intellectual property infringement, and other trade fraud acts during the programme.

The E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency has been tasked with stepping up communication on online promotions and coordinating with relevant agencies to protect the rights and interests of parties involved in online shopping activities. It will also guide e-commerce platforms in developing effective promotional campaigns to attract consumers.

The National Competition Commission will coordinate with relevant authorities to receive and handle consumer complaints related to promotional activities that violate consumer protection regulations during the month-long event. — VNA/VNS