Việt Nam's fruit, vegetable exports exceed $2.67 billion in five months

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s fruit and vegetable export turnover in May was estimated at US$614.79 million, unchanged from the same period last year, according to the Vietnam Customs.

The figure brought fruit and vegetable exports to more than $2.67 billion in the first five months of 2026, up 16 per cent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, imports of fruits and vegetables in May were valued at more than $245 million, up 25 per cent from a year earlier, raising total imports in the January-May period to nearly $1.3 billion. As a result, the sector posted a trade surplus of $1.37 billion during the period.

China, the US and the Republic of Korea remained Việt Nam’s largest buyers, while shipments to markets such as the Netherlands, Germany and Malaysia continued to record strong growth, helping reduce dependence on a handful of key export destinations.

Durian emerged as a bright spot in export activities, maintaining a high growth rate. In the first quarter alone, durian export turnover reached nearly $222 million, up 127.8 per cent year-on-year. The expansion of approved growing-area codes was considered a key factor behind the product’s strong growth.

Meanwhile, traditional export products such as dragon fruit, bananas, mangoes and coconuts maintained stable export performance. Coconut, in particular, has been identified as a strategic export product in the coming period.

According to the Agency of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, import demand in major markets worldwide is expected to continue growing in 2026, driven by rising demand for healthy food and the recovery of the global economy. The global fresh fruit and vegetable market is forecast to reach $934.6 billion this year.

In the coming months, Việt Nam’s fruit and vegetable exports are expected to maintain positive momentum as many key fruits enter the peak harvest season with abundant supply and notable improvements in quality and traceability. — VNA/VNS