Sweet start: Bắc Ninh ships over 1,000 tonnes of early lychees overseas

BẮC NINH — Stable early-season lychee prices at relatively high levels and strong demand across traditional and online channels are bolstering grower sentiment in northern Bắc Ninh Province as the peak harvest begins.

According to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, Bắc Ninh has sold roughly 4,010 tonnes of early-ripening lychee so far, including more than 2,921 tonnes consumed domestically and nearly 1,089 tonnes exported. Average prices of VNĐ45,000-55,000 (US$1.7-2.1) per kg are outpacing many competing fruits, lifting grower incomes.

Despite bouts of unfavourable weather, growers' emphasis on safe farming practices has preserved consistent quality for the early crop. The lychees are described as having attractive appearance, thick flesh and sweet flavour, meeting the specifications of large distributors and export markets.

Alongside direct buying in growing zones, local authorities, firms and agencies are stepping up trade promotion and market expansion. Digital platforms, e-commerce and livestream selling remain a standout channel to push local farm produce.

Bắc Ninh recently teamed up with TikTok Shop, Viettel Post and the Nam Dương communal People's Committee for a livestream showcasing and selling early-ripening lychees from Nam Dương. Phạm Văn Thịnh, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, took part personally to pitch the fruit to consumers across the country.

The event ran in two sessions on May 20, from noon to 14:00 and from 2pm to 5pm drawing wide online attention. The sessions racked up more than 832,000 views and 4,827 orders for over 31 tonnes of lychees, along with 537 bottles of honey and close to 300 kg of Chũ noodles, both local specialties.

Viewers from inside and outside the province followed, commented and shared the broadcast, giving positive feedback on quality. Moving farm products onto digital platforms helps widen market access and lets consumers buy authentic goods at reasonable prices.

Livestream sales are turning into an effective promotional channel, introducing growing regions and local specialties to a national audience and steadily building the Bắc Ninh lychee brand in a modern, professional manner consistent with the digital transformation of agricultural trade, participants realised.

While ramping up online sales, the provincial authorities are also increasing support for farmers to connect with buyers and ensure smooth goods transport, all while tightly controlling quality for exports. Many traders and purchasing companies have already moved into growing areas to sign contracts and buy lychees for both domestic and export markets.

For 2026, Bắc Ninh has roughly 29,800 ha of lychees, with total output projected at more than 95,000 tonnes. Early-ripening varieties cover about 8,200 ha and are expected to yield over 40,000 tonnes, while the main-season crop spans some 21,600 ha with an estimated 55,000 tonnes.

The area farmed to VietGAP standards has hit 17,500 ha, nearly 59 per cent of total acreage, with output forecast at about 55,700 tonnes.

The province also maintains 235 ha of GlobalGAP-certified lychees and has expanded by 20 ha, lifting total certified area to 255 ha with output of about 1,500 tonnes. A 10-ha organic lychee model in Phượng Sơn Ward is being kept to enhance quality and value.

To underpin exports, the province now oversees 241 growing-area codes covering more than 17,450 ha. Among them, 127 are approved for China, 39 for Japan, 29 for Australia, 25 for Thailand and 21 for the US. Bắc Ninh also has 42 packaging facilities with export-standard codes for international shipments. — VNA/VNS