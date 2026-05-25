Vietnamese in Thailand expect stronger bilateral ties

BANGKOK — The Vietnamese community in Thailand is looking forward to fresh momentum in the Việt Nam–Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership ahead of the official visit to Thailand by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm.

For Vietnamese in Thailand, the May 27–29 visit is seen as a strong affirmation of Việt Nam’s commitment to relations with Thailand and Southeast Asia, while also serving as a source of encouragement for the expatriate community towards their homeland.

Vietnamese community leaves strong mark in Thailand

The Vietnamese community in Thailand boasts a long-established presence, with more than 100,000 people living, studying and working across the country. Legally recognised by the Thai Government, the community has steadily enhanced its position and reputation while contributing actively to local socio-economic development.

With deep-rooted patriotic and revolutionary traditions, the Vietnamese in Thailand have maintained close ties with their homeland and strong affection for President Hồ Chí Minh. Throughout Việt Nam’s past struggles for national liberation and reunification as well its current construction and development cause, the community has remained closely connected to and supportive of the country.

The community has also played a key role in preserving and promoting historical sites linked to President Hồ Chí Minh’s revolutionary activities in Thailand. Many of these sites have been maintained through the joint efforts of local authorities, Thai communities and overseas Vietnamese, becoming vivid symbols of friendship between the two countries.

In recent years, Vietnamese associations in Thailand have worked closely with Thai authorities and Vietnamese agencies to preserve these historical sites and promote awareness of President Hồ Chí Minh’s life and revolutionary career among Thai people and international visitors. The sites not only educate younger generations about history and tradition, but also stand as enduring symbols of Việt Nam–Thailand friendship.

Beyond preservation efforts, the Vietnamese community has actively organised cultural exchanges, Vietnamese language classes, charitable programmes and business networking activities, helping strengthen mutual understanding and reinforce the social foundation of bilateral ties.

According to Hồ Văn Lâm, President of the Association of Vietnamese in Thailand, the Vietnamese community in Thailand has remained united, hardworking and law-abiding, while increasingly affirming its role in Thai society. Many overseas Vietnamese (OVs) have found success in business, education and services, while also contributing to social and charitable activities that help build a positive image of Vietnamese people among the Thai public.

He stressed that the community continues to serve as an important bridge between the people of the two countries through cultural exchanges, preservation of the Vietnamese language, promotion of national culture and stronger cooperation in economy, education and tourism.

Expanding Việt Nam–Thailand cooperation

During the visit, Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm is expected to meet with the Vietnamese community in Thailand, listen to their aspirations and share Việt Nam’s development orientations for the new stage.

According to Lâm, Việt Nam–Thailand relations are developing positively across all fields under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework established in May 2025. The year 2026 also marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

He expressed confidence that the visit would open up new opportunities and momentum for broader and more effective cooperation, benefiting both peoples and contributing to peace, cooperation and development in the region and beyond.

Highlighting the significant room for further cooperation, he said the trip is expected to strengthen links between localities, businesses, educational institutions and people-to-people organisations in both countries. It will also provide an opportunity for the Vietnamese community in Thailand to further promote its role as a bridge connecting the two nations.

Amid positive bilateral developments, the Vietnamese community hopes the two countries will continue expanding cooperation in economy, trade and investment, while creating more favourable conditions for businesses to connect, expand markets and participate more deeply in regional supply chains.

The community also expects stronger cooperation in education, training, youth exchanges and cultural preservation. Expanding Vietnamese language teaching and cultural exchange programmes will help younger generations better understand their roots while strengthening solidarity and mutual understanding between the two countries' people.

In addition, the OVs in Thailand hope the two countries’ leaders will continue addressing legal and nationality-related issues, preserve historical sites linked to President Hồ Chí Minh in Thailand, and facilitate people-to-people exchanges, local connectivity, tourism and air links between the two countries. — VNA/VNS