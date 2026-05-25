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Lâm Đồng police charge 14-year-old with extortion after classmate’s suicide attempt

May 25, 2026 - 09:55
Police in Lâm Đồng Province have charged a 14-year-old with extortion after alleged sustained bullying that preceded an 8th-grader’s suicide attempt.

 

Police question a group of students behind school violence at N.D. Secondary School in Di Linh Commune after an 8th-grade boy hanged himself. — VNA/VNS Photo

LÂM ĐỒNG — Police in Lâm Đồng Province have opened a criminal case and charged a student from Di Linh Commune with extortion after a prolonged bullying ordeal that preceded an 8th-grader’s attempted suicide, local police reported.

Investigators allege N.H.V. led a group of 13 classmates in class 8A3 at N.D. Secondary School who repeatedly beat D.M.H. and coerced him and another student, V.Đ.N.M., into handing over VNĐ20,000–50,000 (US$0.75-$1.9) daily.

The victim’s mother said the family found her son hanging at home on May 16 and rushed him to HCM City Children’s Hospital 3 in a deep coma.

Authorities have placed the suspect under preventive measures and are collecting evidence to pursue intentional-injury charges against other individuals.

The family alleges the class teacher once witnessed N.H.V. strike the victim with a helmet, and later handled a complaint privately without informing parents. 

N.H.V. had served as the class discipline monitor.

On May 18, provincial education department called the case particularly serious, urged local authorities to coordinate with the school, sanction those involved, and reassure students while curbing harmful online content. — VNS

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