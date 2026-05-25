Teachers to receive occupational allowances of up to 80 per cent

HÀ NỘI — Teachers will be entitled to occupational preferential allowances ranging from 20 per cent to 80 per cent, depending on education level, type of institution and working conditions, under a newly issued Government decree.

The policy aims to improve policies for teachers, education managers and support staff, while encouraging them to continue working in disadvantaged, remote, border and island areas, as well as at specialised educational institutions.

The decree will take effect on July 7, 2026, with allowance rates applied retroactively from January 1.

Under Decree No. 182/2026/ND-CP, a 20 per cent allowance will be granted to educational support staff at preschool, general and continuing education institutions, vocational secondary schools and several specialised schools and centres.

A 25 per cent allowance will apply to lecturers at universities and training institutions under ministries and central agencies, as well as instructors directly supervising practical training at workshops, laboratories and training vessels.

Teachers working at political centres at commune, ward and special-zone levels, colleges, vocational education centres and those directly involved in practical vocational training will receive a 30 per cent allowance.

A 35 per cent allowance will be provided to teachers at vocational education centres in Region I and Region II communes in ethnic and mountainous areas, along with island and border communes.

The 40 per cent allowance will cover teachers of political education subjects at intermediate schools, lower and upper secondary school teachers, lecturers at pedagogical universities and faculties, and teachers integrating theory with practice at vocational schools. Teachers holding titles such as Meritorious Artist, Meritorious Physician or Meritorious Artisan, and those with advanced vocational skills certificates teaching practical subjects, will also qualify.

A 45 per cent allowance will be granted to preschool, primary, secondary and continuing education teachers working in mountainous, border and island communes. Lecturers teaching political theory at universities and central training institutions are also eligible.

The decree stipulates a 60 per cent allowance for teachers and education managers at sports and arts talent schools, semi-boarding ethnic schools, and preschool and primary school teachers in mountainous, island and border communes in Region I and Region II.

Teachers and education managers working in areas with extremely difficult socio-economic conditions will receive a 70 per cent allowance.

Meanwhile, the highest allowance level of 80 per cent will apply to teachers and managers at ethnic boarding schools, specialised high schools, pre-university schools, schools for persons with disabilities, inclusive education support centres, and institutions located in especially disadvantaged areas.

The decree states that the allowance will be calculated monthly based on current salary and related allowances. Certain periods will not qualify for the allowance, including overseas study or work periods receiving only 40 per cent salary, suspension or detention periods, maternity leave, social insurance leave, and unpaid leave lasting one month or longer. — VNA/VNS