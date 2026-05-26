21 face charges in HCM City drug ring case

HCM CITY — HCM City Police have launched criminal proceedings against and detained 21 suspects involved in an illicit drug trafficking ring in Phú Mỹ Ward.

The city Police Investigation Agency on May 25 announced that the suspects face charges of illegal trading of narcotic drugs and organising the illegal use of narcotic drugs.

Authorities have also processed documents to send three other individuals to compulsory drug rehabilitation centres.

The crackdown began on May 16 when Phú Mỹ Ward Police conducted a surprise raid on the residence of 36-year-old man, Võ Ngọc Phi (also known as "Bột"), in Phước Lập residential quarter.

During the search, officers discovered 14 sealed plastic straws and one nylon bag containing methamphetamine hidden in Phi's bedroom.

Under questioning, he confessed that he bought the drugs to retail to local users.

Following the initial arrest, ward police coordinated with specialised units to expand the investigation.

The joint force successfully dismantled the entire distribution network, including retail branches and drug-use dens, leading to the apprehension of the remaining suspects.

The case remains under further investigation. — VNS