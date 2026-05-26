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A suspect arrested for transporting a large quantity of drugs from Laos to Việt Nam

May 26, 2026 - 09:06
Lò Thị Hương, 42, residing in Lao’s Muang May District,was arrested while carrying 36,000 pills of synthetic drugs and 50g of heroin.

 

Lò Thị Hương at the Tây Trang International Border Gate in Điện Biên Province. VNA/VNS Photo

ĐIỆN BIÊN — A woman was arrested at the Tây Trang International Border Gate in northern province of Điện Biên for illegally transporting drug from Laos to Việt Nam.

Lò Thị Hương, 42, residing in Laos' Muang May District,was arrested while carrying 36,000 pills of synthetic drugs and 50g of heroin.

At the border guard station, Hương confessed that she was hired by an unidentified man to transport the drugs from Laos to Việt Nam for sale to make a profit.

The detention of Hương is a part of the special case of illegal drug trading in the border area co-implemented by the border guard soldiers and police of Điện Biên Province. — VNS

 

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