Forecast of more intense heat and complex typhoons in summer

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is expected to enter a more intense period of heatwaves, heavy rain and tropical storms from next month as meteorological authorities warn of hazardous weather across much of the country during the peak rainy and typhoon season.

Commenting on weather patterns for the rainy and typhoon season from next month to August, deputy head of the Weather Forecasting Division at the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting Nguyễn Đức Hòa said mean temperatures nationwide are forecast to be 0.5-1 degrees Celsius above the multi-year average for the same period.

Heatwaves are expected to continue and intensify across the northern region, Thanh Hóa-Huế and the south-central coastal region.

The number of hot days is likely to exceed both the multi-year average and figures recorded during the same period last year.

The number and activity of tropical cyclones and depressions over the East Sea, internationally known as the South China Sea, and their direct impacts on mainland Việt Nam are expected to be comparable to the multi-year average. The long-term average over the East Sea is 5.2 typhoons, with 1.9 making landfall.

Regarding rainfall, Hòa said moderate to heavy rain would be concentrated in the northern region, the Central Highlands and the southern region.

Next month, total rainfall in the northwest, northeast, the Red River Delta and localities from Thanh Hóa to Huế is expected to be generally 5-10 per cent above the multi-year average for the same period.

Other areas are forecast to receive rainfall close to the multi-year average, while the south-central coastal region is expected to record rainfall 20-40 per cent below average.

In July, nationwide rainfall is forecast to be generally 5-15 per cent above the multi-year average, while northern mountainous areas are expected to remain close to average levels.

In August, rainfall is generally expected to remain close to the multi-year average, except in Thanh Hóa-Đà Nẵng, eastern parts of Quảng Ngãi-Gia Lai and the Central Highlands, where totals are forecast to be 10-25 per cent above average.

Specifically, total rainfall next month in the northern region is forecast at 150-300mm, with higher amounts in some mountainous areas. In July, totals are expected to reach 280-380mm, with some places exceeding 400mm. In August, totals are forecast at 250-350mm.

Localities from Thanh Hóa to Huế are expected to record 70-150mm next month, while the south-central coastal region is forecast to receive 30-70mm and the Central Highlands 150-300mm.

In July, Thanh Hóa-Huế are forecast to receive 150-250mm, the south-central coastal region 60-120mm and the Central Highlands 250-350mm.

In August, Thanh Hóa-Huế ar expected to record 250-350mm, the south-central coastal region 100-200mm and the Central Highlands 350-450mm.

In the southern region, rainfall totals are forecast at 150-300mm next month, 200-400mm in July and 200-350mm in August.

The upper and middle reaches of the Mekong River basin next month are expected to record rainfall 5-15 per cent above the multi-year average. The northern part of the lower reaches is forecast to be 5-10 per cent above average, while the southern part is expected to be 10-20 per cent below average.

In July, most areas are forecast to receive rainfall 5-15 per cent above the multi-year average. In August, most areas are expected to record rainfall 5-20 per cent below the multi-year average for the same period.

“There is a nationwide likelihood of hazardous weather phenomena such as thunderstorms, tornadoes, lightning, hail and strong gusts,” Hòa warned.

Given these weather patterns, meteorological experts said typhoons, tropical depressions and the southwest monsoon could produce strong winds and high waves that may affect maritime activities.

Heatwaves, heavy rain, thunderstorms, tornadoes, lightning and hail could also adversely affect production activities, public health, crops and livestock.

The hydrometeorological agency therefore recommended regularly updating and integrating forecast and warning information into short-term bulletins covering one to three days to help authorities and businesses adjust production plans and response measures on time, especially reservoir operation plans, to ensure the safety of infrastructure and downstream areas while safeguarding production activities and livelihoods. — VNS