Việt Nam-China rail link boosts cross-border tourism after service revival

HÀ NỘI – The international passenger rail route connecting Việt Nam and China has served more than 31,700 passengers from over 50 countries and territories since it resumed operations a year ago, reflecting a strong rebound in cross-border travel demand after the pandemic.

​The passenger service between Hà Nội and Nanning, capital of China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, restarted on May 25, 2025 after a five-year suspension caused by COVID-19 restrictions.

Under the current schedule, train T8701/MR2 departs Nanning for Hà Nội each evening, while train MR1/T8702 leaves Hà Nội’s Gia Lâm station overnight for China.

The rail route has served not only as a key transport link but also as a channel for cultural exchange and closer people-to-people connections between countries.

Irish tourist Grainne, who recently travelled to Việt Nam by train for the first time, said rail journeys offered passengers more freedom to move around and enjoy the scenery, making the experience increasingly appealing to international travellers.

To improve services for foreign passengers, operators have introduced multilingual attendants fluent in Vietnamese, Chinese and English, along with smart translation devices capable of supporting more than 70 languages in real time.

The upgraded onboard services are expected to further boost tourism and trade exchanges between Việt Nam and China while enhancing the convenience of cross-border rail travel for international visitors. — VNA/VNS