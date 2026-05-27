Vũng Tàu stays the course on ASEAN clean tourism journey

HCM CITY – Vũng Tàu Ward in HCM City is continuing its push toward sustainable tourism development after securing the ASEAN Clean Tourist City title for three consecutive terms, reinforcing its reputation as one of southern Vietnam’s leading coastal destinations.

Long known as a popular seaside getaway for domestic and international travellers, Vũng Tàu boasts an extensive coastline, sandy beaches and a unique landscape combining mountains, forests and the sea, making it well suited for resort, leisure and marine tourism.

Beyond its natural advantages, however, local authorities say the ward’s long-term appeal lies in a development strategy centred on environmental sustainability and visitor experience.

Vũ Hồng Thuấn, Chairman of the Vũng Tàu Ward People’s Committee, said environmental protection has consistently been viewed as a core pillar of the locality’s tourism strategy. The former Vũng Tàu City’s ASEAN Clean Tourist City awards in 2020, 2022 and 2024 reflect those efforts.

The biennial award requires destinations to meet 108 criteria, with roughly two-thirds linked to environmental management, sanitation, waste treatment, green spaces and urban safety.

To meet those standards, the ward has rolled out a range of practical measures, including daily beach clean-ups, “Green Sunday” campaigns, anti-plastic waste initiatives, waste sorting at source, green collection points, and expanded public sanitation facilities.

Authorities have also tightened oversight of accommodation establishments and beachside service providers, requiring compliance with regulations on wastewater discharge, noise levels and transparent pricing, while cracking down on littering, illegal encroachment and environmental violations.

At the same time, Vũng Tàu continues to pursue green and community-based tourism development, positioning itself as a short-stay coastal destination in HCM City. The locality is also expanding tourism offerings linked to marine sports, the night-time economy and cultural festivals, while maintaining a strong focus on environmental quality and residents’ wellbeing.

Infrastructure upgrades and urban renewal projects have further supported the locality’s transformation, with Thùy Vân Park and Tam Thắng Square emerging as key highlights in efforts to modernise the urban landscape.

According to Thuấn, the ward will continue implementing its “Green Tourism – Sustainable Community” strategy, focusing on environmental preservation, service quality enhancement and greater use of technology in tourism management.

Alongside environmental improvements, Vũng Tàu is also seeking to strengthen its image as a civilised and visitor-friendly destination by improving service standards and promoting professional conduct across the tourism sector. Businesses, cooperatives and travel operators are being encouraged to adopt codes of conduct and eliminate practices such as overcharging, aggressive solicitation and unprofessional services.

During the April 30-May 1 holiday period, local businesses provided hundreds of free public restrooms for visitors, while additional parking areas and QR-code parking guidance systems were introduced to help tourists access secure parking spaces at regulated prices.

Following the recent administrative merger, Vũng Tàu ward has gained additional development opportunities and is welcoming growing numbers of visitors. However, local authorities acknowledged that rising tourist arrivals will also increase pressure on environmental protection and service quality.

With a clear development strategy and a strong commitment to building a modern, friendly and civilised destination, Vũng Tàu is steadily consolidating its status as a major coastal tourism hub in southern Việt Nam, Thuấn said. — VNA/VNS