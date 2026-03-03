Pilgrims flock to Bà Đen Mountain for first full moon rituals of prayer

A sacred pilgrimage to the south's spiritual heart

The first full moon of the lunar calendar, known as Tết Nguyên Tiêu or the Upper Prime Festival, holds profound significance in Vietnamese culture. It is a time when visiting a temple is considered more potent than at any other point in the year. Beyond the simple desire to pray for peace and good fortune, the serene atmosphere of these sacred sites offers a vital escape from stress, allowing devotees to realign their minds with virtue.

In the southern region of Việt Nam, Bà Đen Mountain has stood as the paramount spiritual destination for this occasion for centuries. Its sanctity is not a recent phenomenon but a deeply ingrained belief that has permeated the consciousness of southern people for over three hundred years.

The mountain’s mystical aura is anchored in the legend of Linh Sơn Thánh Mẫu (Lý Thị Thiên Hương), a symbol of unwavering loyalty and chastity. Local folklore tells of her appearing in dreams to guide a monk to her remains and to aid Lord Nguyễn Ánh in evading capture. Through countless stories of her benevolence, she has become the spiritual bedrock for millions.

“For those of us in business, venerating the Goddess is a deeply ingrained tradition,” said Trần Thị Hạnh, a visitor from Hồ Chí Minh City.

“Her power is immense. Those who live righteously and face hardships come to light incense and seek her counsel; it is said she appears in dreams to offer guidance.”

It is this profound belief in her divine protection that draws countless devotees each year.

“Being on the Goddess’s mountain brings a profound sense of relief, a certainty that I am always under a sacred shield,” Hạnh added.

More than a simple pilgrimage, the custom of ‘sleeping on the mountain’ during the first full moon has evolved into a unique spiritual-cultural practice at Bà Đen. From a feng shui perspective, the mountain is regarded as a ‘guardian mountain’, a powerful geomantic point where the region’s strongest spiritual energy converges.

For many, spending the night at the mountain’s base is a sacred ritual of connection, a way to commune with nature and absorb its potent energy at the very dawn of the new year.

Seeking fortune before the ‘Golden Buddha’

While sleeping on the mountain is an act of seeking inner peace, ascending to the summit to pray before the statue of Buddha Konagamana is a direct appeal for material fortune. In Buddhist tradition, Buddha Konagamana is revered as ‘The One Who Comes from Gold’.

Legend holds that a ‘golden rain’ fell upon the earth at his birth, heralding an era of prosperity. On Bà Đen Mountain, his golden-hued statue sits majestically within a golden lotus pond, framed by the Udumbara Waterfall. This breathtaking spectacle has transformed him into a potent symbol of hope for a prosperous and abundant life.

“Businesspeople like me place great faith in the ‘first good luck’ of the new year,” said Mai Loan, another visitor from Hồ Chí Minh City.

“This year, I stayed overnight to recharge at these sacred energy points. At dawn, I went to the summit to pray to the Golden Buddha. Standing before the ‘God from Gold’, bathed in the first light of morning, filled me with immense confidence for my new ventures.”

The spiritual journey at Bà Đen Mountain during the first full moon is further enriched by a vibrant cultural tapestry. The annual Bà Đen Mountain Spring Festival, running throughout the first lunar month, features a dazzling tulip garden and numerous artistic performances showcasing the unique heritage of Tây Ninh.

With the highest peak in southern Việt Nam now in its most stunning cloud season, offering rolling seas of ethereal mist, the mountain provides yet another compelling reason for thousands to make the pilgrimage this January.