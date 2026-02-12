Sun Group brings Dubai lifestyle to Phú Quốc Island

The collaboration marks a new milestone in Sun Group’s drive to enhance the country’s tourism landscape through diverse, world-class experiences, with Phú Quốc selected as the first destination for the partnership.

Founded in 2011, Sunset Hospitality Group currently operates nearly 90 lifestyle, dining and entertainment venues across more than 25 countries. Its portfolio includes globally recognised brands such as Azure Beach, SUSHISAMBA, Ammos, Attiko and Mood Lounge. SHG’s developments are built around a “destination within a destination” philosophy, whereby dining and entertainment venues themselves become compelling travel motivators.

Beyond restaurants and beach clubs, the group is also known for its signature dinner shows, contributing to Dubai’s position as a leading global entertainment hub.

Through this collaboration, Sunset Hospitality Group will introduce international operational standards in dining and entertainment to Việt Nam, while prioritising local ingredients and integrating Vietnamese cultural elements into each concept. This strategic move aims to bring globally recognised lifestyle and food-and-beverage models to the country, starting in Phú Quốc Island with three beachfront venues — Azure Beach, Lola and Kasapaka — at Sunset Town.

Rather than developing standalone restaurants, the two partners will focus on creating integrated lifestyle destinations where cuisine, architecture, music and entertainment are seamlessly connected. This approach is expected to energise destinations with distinctive identities, addressing a key gap in many Vietnamese tourism hotspots today, particularly in the areas of beach club culture and vibrant nightlife entertainment, both of which have become global standards in leading resort destinations.

With some of the world’s most striking beaches, rich natural landscapes and a steadily growing international visitor base, Phú Quốc is considered an ideal location for internationally benchmarked beach club models. Beyond enhancing daytime experiences, these concepts are expected to contribute to a more dynamic night-time economy, extend visitor stays and increase tourist spending.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Nguyễn Vũ Quỳnh Anh, Deputy CEO of Sun Group and CEO of Sun Hospitality & Entertainment Group, said: “Throughout our journey of enhancing the beauty of the lands, Sun Group does not focus solely on infrastructure or iconic landmarks; we place great importance on cultivating the living spirit of each destination. Partnering with Sunset Hospitality Group represents a key step in completing the integrated tourism, hospitality, entertainment and culinary ecosystem that we are progressively building, aiming to meet the global standards of the world’s leading destinations.”

Antonio Gonzalez, Chairman and Group CEO of Sunset Hospitality Group, added: “Việt Nam is a highly promising market, characterised by vibrant energy, distinctive culture and the warmth of its people — qualities that align perfectly with the experiences we deliver.

“Phú Quốc is emerging as one of Asia’s most dynamic island destinations, steadily gaining international prominence, thanks in part to the vision and developments led by Sun Group. For us, this signing ceremony is not merely a partnership agreement but a long-term commitment to the island’s future.”

As Việt Nam continues to attract growing global attention, the presence of internationally acclaimed food-and-beverage and entertainment brands is expected to strengthen the country’s competitive edge as a travel destination.

In Phú Quốc, alongside existing international names, SHG-operated venues are anticipated to help position the Pearl Island as a premier destination where resort living, entertainment, gastronomy and lifestyle converge under global standards, particularly for the high-end international traveller segment.