Sun Group partners with Hilton to operate Yoko Onsen Quang Hanh

Elevating global positioning and advancing four-season wellness tourism

Hilton is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 25 distinguished brands, including world-renowned names such as Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton and Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts. The group comprises more than 9,000 properties and over 1.3 million rooms across 141 countries and territories.

Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision of filling the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than three billion guests in its 100-plus-year history and has built a loyalty base of over 235 million Hilton Honours members.

This partnership with hospitality giant Hilton represents a strategic move by Sun Group, providing Quảng Ninh with a strong platform to attract a substantial segment of high-end international travellers with significant spending power and longer average stays, thereby enhancing the global reach of the heritage region’s tourism sector.

Under Hilton’s management, Yoko Onsen Quang Hanh, developed and operated by Sun Group since 2020, will be rebranded as Hilton Quang Hanh Onsen Resort and positioned as an international-standard wellness destination. Here, the traditional onsen experience will be delivered within the framework of Hilton’s rigorous global service standards.

This will become Hilton’s third Hilton Hotels & Resorts property in Việt Nam and its first onsen resort in South East Asia, marking an important step in elevating Quảng Ninh’s strengths in wellness tourism. The project is expected to help the heritage region gradually overcome long-standing seasonality challenges, paving the way for sustainable, year-round tourism growth.

Global-standard onsen wellness experience

The transferred property comprises 178 villas, 38 washitsu rooms and a comprehensive public onsen complex. Fifty villas and all washitsu rooms are currently available for booking, while the remaining villas are set to open towards the end of the year.

Each accommodation category at Hilton Quang Hanh Onsen Resort features private onsen facilities along with hot and cold bathing systems, allowing guests to enjoy full mineral therapy treatments within their own private space. The accommodation portfolio is designed to cater to diverse guest segments.

The Presidential Villa sets a benchmark for exclusive luxury, featuring five bedrooms, a private karaoke room, a personal teppanyaki dining area, a wine cellar and a massage room — ideal for guests seeking privacy, entertainment and bespoke hosting experiences.

Guests also benefit from direct access to the public onsen and a dedicated children’s recreation area. Hilton enhances the resort with signature brand amenities, including a clubhouse complex featuring Eforea Spa, a mountain-view indoor swimming pool, a 24/7 fitness centre, yoga facilities, and the Genji restaurant and bar — Hilton’s premium Japanese culinary concept, creating a rich and diverse lifestyle experience.

Continuing the legacy of a wellness icon

Before transitioning to Hilton, Yoko Onsen Quang Hanh, developed by Sun Group, had already established itself as a leading wellness resort in Việt Nam.

The property boasts a rare natural saline hot mineral source, ranked among the top five per cent of high-quality saline mineral sources worldwide. Its exceptionally high bromine concentration, among the highest globally, offers detoxification benefits, pain relief, musculoskeletal recovery, improved circulation, enhanced immunity, dermatological support, skin rejuvenation and stress reduction, making it particularly beneficial for older guests and those with high-stress lifestyles. This distinctive mineral foundation has played a vital role in shaping Quảng Ninh’s wellness tourism trend.

“Hilton Quang Hanh Onsen Resort represents an exciting step forward for our growth in Việt Nam and across South East Asia,” said Alexandra Murray, Area Vice President and Regional Head of South East Asia, Hilton.

“Việt Nam’s tourism landscape is evolving rapidly, and we’re seeing more guests broaden their travel beyond major gateways to seek out destinations that offer a different pace and a more restorative stay. With Quang Hanh’s natural hot mineral springs at the heart of the experience, the resort offers travellers a new way to recharge in northern Việt Nam.”

Nguyễn Vũ Quỳnh Anh, Deputy CEO of Sun Group and CEO of Sun Group’s Entertainment & Hospitality Division, added: “With a shared vision between Sun Group and Hilton to develop sustainable destinations where international standards go hand in hand with local values, we believe Hilton Quang Hanh Onsen Resort will become a globally recognised onsen retreat that every traveller exploring Việt Nam’s heritage region will want to experience”.