Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home World

China's national legislature holds closing meeting of annual session

March 12, 2026 - 21:56
China's top leader Xi Jinping and other Party and state leaders attended the meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
The closing meeting of the fourth session of China's 14th National People's Congress is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday. — XINHUA/VNA Photo

BEIJING — The 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, held the closing meeting of its fourth session on Thursday.

China's top leader Xi Jinping and other Party and state leaders attended the meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

At the meeting, Chinese lawmakers approved the government work report and the outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for national economic and social development.

They voted to adopt the Ecological and Environmental Code, the Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law and the National Development Planning Law.

Lawmakers voted to pass a resolution on the implementation of the 2025 plan for national economic and social development and on the 2026 plan for national economic and social development, and approved the 2026 plan.

They approved a resolution on the execution of the central and local budgets for 2025 and on the central and local budgets for 2026, as well as the central budget for 2026.

Lawmakers voted to adopt a resolution on the work report of the NPC Standing Committee, a resolution on the work report of the Supreme People's Court, and a resolution on the work report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

They also voted to adopt a decision on approving the report of the NPC Standing Committee on the work of the overhaul of laws and the proposed handling of certain laws and decisions. — CHINA DAILY/ANN

see also

More on this story

World

China sets 2026 economic growth target at 4.5-5 per cent

Analysts have said the 2026 target reflects the government's pragmatic approach in recognising the structural and cyclical challenges faced by the world's second-largest economy, while proactively pursuing a reasonable growth rate in line with high-quality development.
World

Asia’s first Disney cruise ship christened by Iron Man star

The Disney Adventure, Asia’s first Disney cruise ship, was christened by Oscar-winning American actor Robert Downey Jr, who is best known for his portrayals of Tony Stark and Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, in Singapore on March 4 ahead of its first public sailing on March 10.
World

Malaysia's National Scam Response Centre now runs 24/7

Last year, Malaysia's National Scam Response Centre recorded significant achievements in safeguarding the interests of online financial scam victims, handling 146,167 complaint calls and implemented freezing actions on 138,915 involved accounts,

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom