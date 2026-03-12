China's national legislature holds closing meeting of annual session

BEIJING — The 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, held the closing meeting of its fourth session on Thursday.

China's top leader Xi Jinping and other Party and state leaders attended the meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

At the meeting, Chinese lawmakers approved the government work report and the outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for national economic and social development.

They voted to adopt the Ecological and Environmental Code, the Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law and the National Development Planning Law.

Lawmakers voted to pass a resolution on the implementation of the 2025 plan for national economic and social development and on the 2026 plan for national economic and social development, and approved the 2026 plan.

They approved a resolution on the execution of the central and local budgets for 2025 and on the central and local budgets for 2026, as well as the central budget for 2026.

Lawmakers voted to adopt a resolution on the work report of the NPC Standing Committee, a resolution on the work report of the Supreme People's Court, and a resolution on the work report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

They also voted to adopt a decision on approving the report of the NPC Standing Committee on the work of the overhaul of laws and the proposed handling of certain laws and decisions. — CHINA DAILY/ANN