Japanese, Indonesian defence ministers agree to begin talks on Japan exporting destroyers

TOKYO — Japan and Indonesia’s defence ministers have agreed to begin talks on Japan exporting the Maritime Self-Defense Force’s Asagiri-class destroyers to the Southeast Asian nation.

Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and Indonesian Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin reached an agreement during their meeting in Tokyo on Friday.

Following their previous agreement in May to launch a working-level panel on exporting defence equipment, the two countries will now hold discussions on specific topics within the newly created framework.

The Asagiri-class vessels that will be exported entered service in 1988, with some currently operating as training ships to instruct younger MSDF personnel.

During the meeting, Koizumi expressed a desire to further strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries, and Sjafrie requested the realisation of cooperation on defence equipment and technology, including the transfer of Asagiri-class destroyers.

The two ministers also agreed that the operation, maintenance and management of the destroyers would be discussed at the working-level panel. Indonesia is also reportedly interested in acquiring secondhand MSDF submarines.

The Japanese government plans to amend the Self-Defense Forces Law to enable the provision of secondhand equipment to other nations at low cost. — The Yomiuri Shimbun/ANN