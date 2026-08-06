Unification minister defends N. Korea policy after Lee's call for caution

SEOUL — Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said on Thursday his ministry's push for peaceful coexistence with North Korea remains unchanged, after President Lee Jae Myung cast a cautious stance about the ministry's initiative.

Chung made the remarks a day after President Lee Jae Myung called for a prudent stance about the minister's proposal to refer to North Korea by its official name and other peace initiatives in a policy briefing.

"The president said it must feel like a cry that goes unanswered," Chung told reporters on his way to work. "But he told us to keep working toward peaceful coexistence, and to be patient."

In the policy briefing to Lee, the unification ministry proposed dropping the "main enemy" label against North Korea and using the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, as part of a trust-building strategy.

That approach has drawn concern that the Lee government is leaning too dovish toward a North Korea that shows no sign of softening in return.

Lee urged caution, warning that goodwill policies can be exploited for political gain. "You really need to think this through carefully," he said.

In a possible sign of division within the government over how to handle North Korea, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun also expressed skepticism about Chung's North Korea initiatives, calling it "idealistic" in a meeting with reporters the previous day.

"It would be great if that vision came true. But realistically, our ministry does not see it as achievable," Cho said.

Cho added the unification ministry's four-way dialogue proposal, involving the two Koreas, the United States and China, has not been coordinated within the government.

"We only can change reality only if we have idealism," Chung said in response. "I believe we can help move the government forward when we cooperate with each other." YONHAP