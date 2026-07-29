Over 2,800 delegates expected for COP17 in Mongolia

ULAANBAATAR – Over 2,800 guests and delegates are expected to travel to Mongolia for the 17th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (COP17), according to M. Bayarmagnai, State Secretary of the Ministry of Roads and Transport.

To support the event, more than 60 buses will operate on five routes between Chinggis Khaan International Airport and designated hotels. In addition, over 100 buses will run on 16 routes connecting hotels with the conference venue.

Overall, authorities plan to deploy more than 160 buses and keep 150 to 200 vehicles on standby to provide transportation and logistics services throughout the conference.

Bus services are scheduled to run every 5–10 minutes during the morning peak period and every 10–20 minutes during the daytime and evening to ensure the smooth movement of participants. GO GO MONGOLIA/ANN