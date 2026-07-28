Japan mulls GPS tracking of stalkers to prevent further harm

TOKYO — Japan on Tuesday compiled emergency countermeasures aimed to prevent further harm and protect victims from stalkers that would include having perpetrators wear GPS tracking devices.

The plans submitted to the ministerial meeting for measures against crime come as the government has been studying international cases where devices have been used to track sex offenders.

The government will also be investigating technologies that enable the miniaturisation of said devices and may also revise the current anti-stalking law.

The GPS tracking devices would be utilised for people who have been handed down a restraining order intended to prevent them from stalking their victims, who would be notified if the stalker is close by.

Discussions will be further held to determine whether to limit the target of the devices to more dangerous cases.

Stalking has increasingly come under the spotlight in Japan in recent years, with 3,037 restraining orders in 2025, the highest since 2000 when the current anti-stalking law took effect.

The revisions may also include a requirement for stalkers to undergo counseling.

The proposals follow the fatal stabbing of a woman by her former partner at her workplace in Tokyo's Ikebukuro district in March. The suspect was arrested last year for stalking the woman, and a restraining order was issued in January. — KYODO