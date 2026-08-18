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Death toll from E. Indonesia earthquake rises to 68

August 18, 2026 - 10:09
At least 1,576 aftershocks have been recorded since the main quake, according to Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency.
Patients and their relatives rest at an emergency tent outside Komodo Regional Hospital, East Nusa Tenggara Province, Indonesia, on Monday. — XINHUA/VNA Photo

JAKARTA — The death toll from a 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) province has risen to 68, the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) said late Monday.

"The fatalities include 26 in Manggarai regency, 24 in East Manggarai, eight in Nagekeo, four in Sikka, and two each in Ende, West Manggarai and Ngada, while 213 others were injured," BNPB Deputy for Prevention Abdul Muhari told a press conference.

At least 1,576 aftershocks have been recorded since the main quake, the agency said. Roads in the affected areas are generally passable with some restrictions, while no residents remain reported missing across the seven affected regencies.

The Health Ministry has sent two field hospitals to Manggarai and Nagekeo and deployed medical and crisis management teams to support health services in quake-hit areas.

Meanwhile, electricity restoration in western and eastern Flores Island has reached 99.5 per cent, while telecommunications services across Flores have recovered to 95.4 per cent.

The Indonesian military has also deployed personnel and equipment to accelerate the distribution of relief supplies to hard-to-reach areas. — XINHUA/VNA

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