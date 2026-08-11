Thai former MP surrenders over fatal shooting of local official

BANGKOK — Police received a report of a shooting at the Nonthaburi Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) office in Mueang Nonthaburi district on Monday.

Officers were deployed to investigate an area beside the PAO office.

At the scene, officers found Pol Col Thongchai Yenprasert, chief executive of the Nonthaburi PAO, and his driver with gunshot injuries.

Both were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Thongchai later died at Pranangklao Hospital.

Police identified Chalong Riewrang, a former Nonthaburi MP, as the alleged gunman.

The former MP surrendered at a police station following the shooting.

Giving his account of the motive, Chalong described Thongchai as a close friend whom he had supported over the years.

According to the former MP, Thongchai showed no concern when Chalong encountered difficulties.

He also claimed to have made repeated concessions in political matters, including over a request not to field a parliamentary candidate in direct competition.

Chalong said the visit that day was intended to collect THB11 million allegedly owed by the PAO chief.

According to his version of events, Thongchai said no money was available to repay the debt.

That response, Chalong said, made him angry and led to the decision to carry out the shooting.

Police and other relevant agencies cordoned off the area and began a detailed examination of the circumstances.

The investigation included collecting evidence and questioning witnesses to determine the cause, motive and full sequence of events ahead of legal proceedings. — THE NATION/ANN