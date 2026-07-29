Malaysia, Thailand reaffirm defence ties, regional security cooperation

PETALING JAYA — Malaysia and Thailand have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence cooperation and strategic ties as both nations work together to safeguard regional peace, stability and prosperity.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the commitment was reaffirmed during a bilateral meeting with his Thai counterpart, Lieutenant General Adul Boonthumjaroen, at the Subang Air Base.

He said the meeting reflected the longstanding defence relationship between the two neighbouring countries and their shared resolve to further enhance strategic collaboration.

"Malaysia and Thailand reiterated our mutual commitment to deepen defence cooperation in ensuring lasting peace, stability and prosperity in the region," he said in a statement released on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Lt. Gen. Adul also briefed Malaysia on the latest developments in southern Thailand.

According to Mohamed Khaled, his Thai counterpart assured Malaysia that Thailand remained committed to working closely with Malaysia in efforts to achieve lasting peace for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Welcoming the assurance, Mohamed Khaled said Malaysia would continue to play a constructive role in strengthening defence cooperation with Thailand.

"I am confident that the close relationship between Malaysia and Thailand will continue to serve as an important foundation in addressing increasingly complex strategic challenges while contributing to regional peace, stability and prosperity," he said.

Also present at the meeting were Armed Forces chief Jeneral Tan Sri Malek Razak Sulaiman, Malaysian Defence Intelligence Organisation (MDIO) director-general Leftenan Jeneral Fazal Abdul Rahman, Thai Ambassador to Malaysia Lada Phumas, and Royal Thai Armed Forces Deputy Chief of Joint Staff Gen Nuttapong Praokaev. — THE STAR/ANN