Thailand, Lithuania forge closer ties in historic ministerial visit

BANGKOK — Thailand and Lithuania have taken a significant step toward deeper bilateral relations following high-level talks in Bangkok between senior officials from both nations.

Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, hosted official bilateral discussions with Kęstutis Budrys, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania, during his official visit to Thailand.

The visit marks a major diplomatic milestone, being the first official visit to Thailand by a Lithuanian Foreign Minister in 22 years.

It is also Budrys's inaugural official visit to an ASEAN member state following Lithuania's accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) at the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and Post Ministerial Conferences (AMM/PMC) in Manila.

During the meeting, both ministers explored avenues to strengthen bilateral relations and broaden cooperation across sectors featuring shared interests and complementary strengths. Key areas identified for future collaboration include trade and investment, life sciences, cybersecurity and education.

In addition to economic partnerships, the Thai side sought Lithuania's backing on two strategic fronts: enhancing overall Thailand-European Union cooperation and supporting Thailand's accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Both delegations also used the platform to exchange views on pressing regional developments.

Following the morning's bilateral talks and a formal luncheon, the Lithuanian foreign minister travelled to Government House to pay a courtesy call on Anutin Charnvirakul, prime minister of Thailand, further cementing the diplomatic dialogue between the two countries. — The NATION/ANN