Phú Thọ launched criminal proceedings against Hà Nội man over alleged rape of US citizen

PHÚ THỌ — Police in the northern province of Phú Thọ announced on Wednesday they have launched criminal proceedings against Nguyễn Minh Hiếu, born in 2003 and residing in Từ Liêm Ward, Hà Nội, for allegedly raping a US citizen.

The provincial police investigation agency said it had received a report from T., a Vietnamese-American staying in Hà Nội, alleging that Hiếu raped her on July 5 at apartment SK125 of Lynn Times Thanh Thủy Hotel in Hamlet 5, Thanh Thủy Commune.

After receiving the report, investigators promptly worked with the complainant, witnesses and other people involved to verify and clarify the circumstances, although more than 10 days had passed since the alleged incident.

On August 17, the investigation agency decided to initiate a criminal case and prosecute Hiếu for rape under Clause 1, Article 141 of Việt Nam's Penal Code.

The police said the information was released to provide an accurate account of the case and help authorities, organisations and the public understand its nature.

They also urged the public not to believe or spread unverified information that could affect security and public order.

The victim said that she entered Việt Nam in May for an internship at a bank in Hà Nội, and through her friends, she came into acquaintance with a group of young people in Hà Nội and got invited to a vacation at the Lynn Times Thanh Thuỷ hotel in question.

At the resort, T. and her group of friends had dinner with Hiếu’s family, sang karaoke and then returned to apartment SK125.

According to the victim, she was repeatedly invited to drink alcohol on the evening of July 4 and consumed more alcohol than she normally would.

In the early hours of July 5, T. said that in a bedroom on the first floor of apartment SK125, Hiếu forced her to have sex against her will.

She said she repeatedly resisted and asked him to stop, but was allegedly restrained by force. — VNS