Huế City's police break explosives smuggling ring, seize 9,300 detonators

HUẾ — Huế City's police announced on Wednesday that they had partnered with relevant units to dismantle a ring that illegally transported and traded explosives from Laos into Việt Nam, seizing nearly 9,300 electric detonators.

They learned in late June that several individuals were stockpiling and collecting large quantities of explosives in Laos before bringing them into Việt Nam on passenger buses operating on the Laos–Việt Nam route.

On July 9, officers detected five foam boxes being transported on a passenger bus with a total weight of nearly 200kg, suspected of containing electric detonators. An expanded investigation from July 9-17 uncovered the ring.

Based on the evidence collected, criminal proceedings began in Lộc An Village, Huế City, on July 9 under Clause 2, Article 305 of the 2015 Penal Code, as amended and supplemented in 2017.

The same day, two suspects residing in the central localities of Quảng Ngãi and Đà Nẵng were prosecuted for their involvement in the case. — VNA/VNS