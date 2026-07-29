Singaporean households to get S$300 in vouchers to cushion impact of inflation

SINGAPORE — Every Singaporean household will receive another 300 Singaporean dollars (US$232) worth of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers in January 2027 to help them manage cost increases resulting from the Middle East crisis.

The vouchers are to help with daily expenses and to cushion the impact of inflation, Second Minister for Finance Jeffrey Siow said at a press conference on Wednesday, where he announced an extra tranche of financial support for households and businesses.

This move is on top of the S$500 worth of vouchers given out in June to some 1.38 million Singaporean households. The Government had disbursed the tranche of vouchers half a year earlier as part of its initial package of support measures to cushion the impact of the Middle East conflict.

The total sum of CDC vouchers disbursed in the 2026 financial year is now S$800.

As with past tranches, the S$300 will be split equally for use between participating heartland merchants and hawkers, and participating supermarkets. The vouchers will be valid till December 31, 2027.

The vouchers are part of an overall S$900 million support package that Siow, who is also Transport Minister, announced alongside Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling at the Treasury.

Spending across different voucher tranches in the last 6.5 months amounted to about S$1.03 billion, said Low. — THE STRAITS TIMES/ANN