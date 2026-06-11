Malaysia-Japan ties more crucial in an uncertain world, says Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR — The close relationship between Malaysia and Japan is becoming increasingly important amid a more challenging and uncertain global environment, with both countries sharing common interests in strengthening energy security, economic resilience, technological development and regional stability, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, he said his first official visit to Japan, which began on Monday and lasted three days, marked an important milestone in further strengthening the special relationship between the two countries, since diplomatic ties were established in 1957.

Anwar said Malaysia and Japan had since continued to grow as close friends and trusted strategic partners.

"I subsequently led the Malaysian delegation in a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae and members of the Japanese administration at the Kantei, which was the highlight of my official visit to Japan that concluded today.

"Upon my arrival at the Kantei, I was welcomed by Prime Minister Takaichi before being accorded a guard of honour, accompanied by the national anthems of Malaysia and Japan," he said.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the visit was expected to open up broader opportunities for new areas of cooperation between the two countries.

The official visit was undertaken at the invitation of the Japanese government and Anwar and his delegation departed for Malaysia on Wednesday afternoon. — Bernama/ANN